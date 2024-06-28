Stock Exchange | A major US bank downgraded Fortum’s share recommendation to “sell”

Stock market|The price index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange was up by more than 0.2 percent on Friday.

American major bank Goldman Sachs downgraded the popular Fortum stock to “sell”, reports news agency Reuters on Friday. Energy company Fortum’s share price was down about three percent around noon on Friday.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the rating from “neutral” to “sell” based on the limited rise in the stock and weaker earnings and investment expectations, writes Reuters.

