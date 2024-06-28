Friday, June 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchange | A major US bank downgraded Fortum’s share recommendation to “sell”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stock Exchange | A major US bank downgraded Fortum’s share recommendation to “sell”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The price index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange was up by more than 0.2 percent on Friday.

American major bank Goldman Sachs downgraded the popular Fortum stock to “sell”, reports news agency Reuters on Friday. Energy company Fortum’s share price was down about three percent around noon on Friday.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the rating from “neutral” to “sell” based on the limited rise in the stock and weaker earnings and investment expectations, writes Reuters.

The price index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange was up by more than 0.2 percent at midday on Friday. The index was close to 10,000 points.

#Stock #Exchange #major #bank #downgraded #Fortums #share #recommendation #sell

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Authorities refused to extinguish house fires in the border area of ​​the Belgorod region

Authorities refused to extinguish house fires in the border area of ​​the Belgorod region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]