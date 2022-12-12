The long career of Rubens Barrichello crossed another great finish line last Sunday, the day in which the former Ferrari driver won the title in the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series. In fact, the former Maranello ensign managed to conquer the top green-gold car category on the circuit of Interlagos behind the wheel of Toyota of the team Full Time Sports, overcoming the fierce competition of three rivals such as Matias Rossi, Daniel Serra and Gabriel Casagrande. Barrichello’s success was favored by the accidents or technical problems that saw these last riders protagonists, all forced to retire between Races 1 and 2, the last of the 2022 calendar. Barrichello himself was involved in a contact during the of Race-2, managing however to stay on track. At the radio news of Casagrande’s retirement, the last one still fighting for the championship, Rubinho is burst into tears during the raceknowing about the mathematical victory of the title.

For the former Formula 1 driver, this is the second success in the Stock Car Pro Series, eight years after the one obtained in 2014but above all it coincides with the new record of longest serving driver to achieve this goal at the age of 50 years, 6 months and 18 days: “I just have to thank the many people who are rooting for me. This it’s the happiest day of my life – commented an excited Barrichello at the end of the race – I feel enormous gratitude. I have a great love for Interlagos and after managing to climb the leaderboard in Goiânia (where he got the pole and two victories in both races, ed), another very important track for me, I saw what was happening. There was never the awareness of having ‘already won’, but everything was built. Thanks to Interlagos, the love of my life. I am flattered to have this moment, and happy to have this opportunity, which has been well exploited. Interlagos gave me something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. It could only be like this, with the people I love and who are by my side”.

With 330 points conquered and 14 lengths ahead of the 2nd classified, Daniel Serra, as well as three victories and seven podiums obtained during 2022, Barrichello has also contributed to the success of the Toyota in builder rankingsa goal never achieved by the Japanese company in the history of this series.