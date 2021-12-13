Ten days before the celebration of the Christmas Lottery draw, Doña Manolita has run out of Christmas Lottery. As AS has learned in a telephone consultation with the administration, the lottery tickets have expired since this morning. He has sold everything. Yes, you can buy for other draws and for the Lotería del Niño, but no longer for the draw on December 22. The only possibility you have is to remove it by terminal, but they are not typical of this lottery administration, they are the tenths that State Lotteries and Betting puts at the service of all users and that can be obtained through the official website or in the lottery administrations.

So with 10 days remaining for the most exciting draw of the year, the queues have disappeared and it is impossible to get a tenth of the lottery from this administration. The last chance there is to get a tenth of Doña Manolita is from street vendors. If they have a tenth, their price is 20 euros per tenth and a surcharge that is usually 2 euros.

It is not the first time that Doña Manolita has been left without a lottery for the Christmas draw. Last year two days later he sold out all his paper. On other occasions it has had to be a day before when he has put the poster of everything sold out. The die is cast for this administration, which is the one that distributes the most prizes, 76 Gordos in the history of the Lottery.

Last year he sold two jackpot series. 20 tenths of 72897 that distributed eight million euros. He also gave two third prize series on 52472. And other minor prizes: two quarters and a fifth.