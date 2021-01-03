The Polish Kamil Stoch took the lead in the Four Trampolines, the prestigious Nordic ski jumping tournament, after winning in the Austrian town of Innsbruck the third round of the contest, which was held this Sunday in the capital of Tyrol.

Stoch – triple Olympic gold, double winner of the Four Trampolines and double winner of the World Cup (for which the tests of this contest also score) – He jumped 127.5 and 130 meters and achieved his first victory of the season by scoring 261.6 points, twelve more than the Slovenian Anze Lanisek, which, like the previous one, kept the place it occupied after the first round and finished second.

Lanisek jumped 127.5 and 123.5 meters and added 249.6 points, 1.3 more than another Pole, Dawid Kubacki, third this Sunday on the Bergisel Olympic ramp, where his compatriot Piotr Zyla finished fourth.