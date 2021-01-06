Barbara Pompili visited the Stocamine site this Tuesday, January 5, a former potash mine located in Wittelsheim in Haut-Rhin where 42,000 tonnes of toxic waste are stored. She said she was in favor of their final confinement and will render her decision by the end of the month.

Is the future of the waste stored at Stocamine already sealed? Barbara Pompili went to Wittelsheim (Haut-Rhin) on Tuesday, January 5, to visit the site of the old potash mine. And the Minister of Ecological Transition would be in favor of definitive containment of the 42,000 tons of hazardous industrial waste buried there. “I tell myself that the safest solution for the environment as well as for the workers is the option where we no longer remove waste and where we confine in optimized conditions”, she said in an interview to our colleagues from Alsace, ahead of this visit.

“Not many arguments” in favor of destocking

“When I look at the scenarios with two major concerns, which are the preservation of the water table in Alsace and obviously the safety of the people who work below, at first glance, frankly there is no picture. “When I leave this mine, for the moment, I have not yet seen many arguments which make me think that we should destock”, she confirms during a press point organized after this visit. “But I have not yet discussed with the elected officials, with the citizens during the public meeting this evening. That is why I will not make a decision before having had these exchanges, before having reflected calmly “, specifies the minister.

Opened in 1999 for an initially planned duration of thirty years, Stocamine was to collect 320,000 tonnes of non-radioactive hazardous industrial waste (class 1 and 0). But an underground fire in 2002 stopped its activity. Since then, there has been constant controversy over the fate of some 42,000 tonnes of waste still buried more than 500 meters underground, some of which contain mercury, chromium, cadmium, arsenic or asbestos.

Containment opponents disappointed

The destocking of already stored waste has been demanded for years by local elected officials and environmental protection associations, but the State has continued to procrastinate between partial, total or permanent containment. In 2012, he had made the choice of permanent landfill, while ordering the removal of waste containing mercury, but since partial destocking has also been studied.

About a hundred protesters opposed to confinement were present on Tuesday afternoon. “We thought that in the spirit of allowing each party to come out with their heads held high, they would negotiate a little something, take out another 20% of waste, like that and the elected officials and the population and the collective would be happy. obviously no, she seems to have already decided to leave everything behind. This is surely not the right solution “, according to Yann Flory, spokesperson for the Destocamine collective.



A demonstration in favor of the disposal of waste took place on Tuesday, January 5.



© Eric Kleinhoffer / France Televisions

The decision will be taken “by the end of the month”

“The advantage of a partial destocking would be to reduce the risks of possible pollution of the water table. This is the only justification. However, the risks are tiny”, argued Barbara Pompili. “The most dangerous for the tablecloth, containing mercury, have already been removed up to 95% between 2015 and 2017. There are still some dangerous products but most of the bags contain products which are not soluble, therefore not dangerous for the water table“, estimated the minister.

Even if she still wants to think about two possible scenarios among the six presented, the extraction of ultimate waste or their burial, the minister would have therefore already chosen. Barbara Pompili will make a final decision by the end of January on the future of this controversial site.