This phone call, Philippe Aullen would have gone well. This Monday morning, the prefect of Haut-Rhin contacted him, like all the members of the monitoring committee for the Stocamine site, in Alsace. The ax has fallen. “The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, made the decision to leave all the toxic waste at the bottom. We are angry “, loose the former elected Europe Écologie-les Verts, member of the Destocamine collective. He has been campaigning for years for the 42,000 tonnes of final industrial waste still stored underground in this former potash mine to be brought to the surface. A strong argument, the Alsatian groundwater is 500 meters above these bags of cyanide, arsenic and other industrial residues that are impossible to recycle. The epilogue of the 20-year-old Stocamine dossier is quite a nightmare.

“From January 5, when she came to the site, Barbara Pompili provided us with the after-sales service for the containment of the mine. But there was always a little hope ”, regrets Philippe Aullen. The Minister of Ecological Transition believes that the containment of the site is “The most protective option for the environment and underground workers”. It is also the least expensive. For years, several studies have reviewed the different scenarios, from a total destocking of waste to the definitive containment of the mine, the option finally adopted by the executive. Co-author of a parliamentary report on the future of Stocamine, the LR deputy of Haut-Rhin Raphaël Schellenberger believes that, “Once again, the government is sitting down on the parliamentary debate which had nevertheless led to the unanimous adoption (in committee) of my report recommending the continuation of destocking”. The elected representative also recalls that the Sustainable Development Commission of the National Assembly was then chaired by Barbara Pompili.

The government chooses not to take any short-term risk. At a depth of 550 meters, as the ceilings of some of the mine’s galleries collapse, a remediation operation is not without danger. However, local elected officials and environmental associations believe that there is still time to get as much waste out of the mine before it actually becomes too dangerous to go down there. The success of the operation carried out between 2014 and 2017, where more than 2 000 tons of waste containing mercury had been extracted, is in everyone’s mind. “It’s not possible to leave that to future generations. Who knows what can happen in 200 or 300 years? This goes against the precautionary principle enshrined in our Constitution ”, alert Philippe Aullen.

As compensation, Barbara Pompili releases 50 million euros “To allow a plan to protect the water table in Alsace over the next five years”. Or a decision of 170 million euros, adding the 120 million that the containment of waste with concrete will cost. “An odious market”, according to the spokesperson for the Destocamine collective, Yann Flory. He was preparing to broadcast, this Monday evening, a platform signed by a motley alliance of elected officials recalling once again the need to opt for the destocking of waste. The government caught them off guard.