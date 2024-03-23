Chip, agreement on STM: an Italian in command with Chery

In the end the truce between Italy and France breaks out on the STMicroelectronics chips. After the disagreements between Palazzo Chigi and Paris over what Rome believed was an imbalance in favor of the French at the top of the important and strategic semiconductor company, an agreement was found. Which means another mandate at the helm of STM, until 2027, for the current president and CEO Jean-Marc Chery, with CFO Lorenzo Grandi member of the managing board for a three-year period.

“There will no longer be one man in charge at STMicroelectronics. Rome and Paris, after the controversies of recent months on the downsizing of the role of Italian managers within the company, have found an agreement for shared management of the European semiconductor champion”, explains Repubblica.

The announcement comes after days of speculation in the press about a possible change at the helm of the semiconductor company which, through its parent company STM Holding, has the governments of Italy and France among its shareholders. “The reconfirmation of Jean-Marc Chery as member and president of the board she was proposed on the basis of her specific skills” that the group's top manager has shown “since her first appointment in 2018”, we read in the documents published ahead of the meeting by the supervisory board.

For Equita, “given the work carried out in recent years, we believe that the reconfirmation of Chery as CEO is positive for the company”. According to analysts, the decisions on the localization of investments, which are the element that dissatisfied the Italian partners, are “mainly linked to the level of public subsidies that countries provide on specific projects and to the maintenance of an adequate supply chain and not by others reasons”.

New chip factory from Singapore: challenge between Veneto and Piedmont

Speaking of chips, in La Stampa she instead talks about the location of the new chip factory of Silicon Box, a Singaporean company. Alberto Cirio and Luca Zaia “are engaged in a head-to-head competition for the giant chip factory Silicon Box, the Singapore group who has made a pact with Minister Adolfo Urso to invest 3.2 billion euros in Northern Italy”, writes the newspaper. “There are one thousand six hundred qualified jobs on the table in a strategic sector”.

According to La Stampa, “the dossier is in the final stages and on track there are Novara, Vigasio in the province of Verona and Lombardy, in the triangle between the provinces of Milan, Lodi and Pavia. The news that bounces on the sidelines of the daily calls between companies and Regions, with the Ministry of Business in the position of neutral facilitator, are two: the real match is restricted to Piedmont and Veneto and the big favorite is the Novarese”.