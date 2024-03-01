Ministers decide to reduce from 28 to 3 years in prison for Army officers who shot up a car with a family inside

O STM (Superior Military Court) began on Thursday (29.Feb.2024) the trial of the appeal against the conviction of 8 Army soldiers accused of the death of 2 men during a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) operation in Rio January, in 2019.

The court judges an appeal presented by the defendants' defense to annul the convictions for the double murder of musician Evaldo Santos and recyclable collector Luciano Macedo.

Both were killed with 257 shots during an operation in which soldiers were looking for the perpetrators of a robbery and shot at the car where Evaldo was traveling, a white Ford Ka. The musician's father-in-law was injured in the action. The wife, son and a friend, who were also in the car, were not hit. Luciano was shot while trying to help Evaldo.

In 2021, 7 soldiers were sentenced to 28 years in prison. The 8th, a lieutenant who commanded the mission, received a 31-year prison sentence. They respond to the process freely.

In the session on Thursday (Feb 29), ministers Carlos Augusto Amaral, rapporteur of the process, and José Coêlho voted to reduce the sentences of 7 soldiers to 3 years. The 31-year-old lieutenant's sentence was reduced to 3 years and 7 months. Despite the demonstration, the trial was suspended following a request from Minister Maria Elizabeth Rocha.

When voting to reduce the sentences, Minister Carlos Amaral mentioned that investigations show that the military was looking for another white Ford Ka, which was used by the criminals who committed a robbery. In this way, there was “a fatality”, according to the magistrate.

“It appears that the appellants did not want or aim for the death result, especially of civilian citizens, but they wanted to contain a criminal action, even if imaginary, in a city dominated by fear and urban violence. However, they acted in breach of the objective duty of care, failing to employ the necessary diligence and caution in recognizing miscreants.”, stated Amaral.

With information from Brazil Agency.