They could be at least three Alfa Romeo models to be born on the new STLA Large platform. The new architecture of the Stellantis group intended for D-segment and E-segment cars will enter production in 2024 and in the following two years eight cars will arrive based on this native electric platform but which can also accommodate hybrid and internal combustion propulsion, with several factories in Europe and in America that will work on this platform, including the Cassino plant.

The new Giulia and Stelvio on the STLA Large

Since it is the period 2024-2026 it is easy to think that both the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Stelvio, which will be electric from the next generation, will be among the models arriving in the near future. That the sedan would be born on this platform was no secret but what was not known were the specific characteristics of this versatile and modular architecture. Precisely Stellantis' comment on the possibility of adapting different types of transmission and above all traction makes one think that various characteristics of the current Alfa Romeos could also arrive on this new architecture, thus leading to the integration of the Giorgio among the group's platforms.

The characteristics of Alfa Romeo E-SUV

In the future there will also be another Alfa Romeo model to be born on the new STLA Large. This will be Biscione's new E-segment SUV, a car that will position itself above the Stelvio in the range of the Arese-based car manufacturer, effectively becoming the new flagship, in terms of size, in the offer of the Italian Stellantis brand. Given the characteristics of the new architecture, we can expect a battery that could reach 118 kWh in the top of the range configurations and a range of up to 800 km, while also guaranteeing high performance. At the top there could therefore also be a Quadrifoglio variant, following the plans anticipated by Jean-Philippe Learned according to which all the next Alfa Romeos will have a variation with the historic Biscione sports logo.

The STLA Large platform

STLA Large was born as a BEV platform, with the ability to choose 400 and 800 volt electrical architectures. The three-in-one electric propulsion modules (EDM), incorporating the motor, power inverter and reduction gear, can be configured in a front-, rear- or all-wheel drive layout. The initial generation of propulsion components has the potential to deliver acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the range of 2 seconds. Fast charging will add up to 4.5 kWh per minute to the 800-volt battery.