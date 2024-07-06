According to the auditor, the evidence presented of game manipulation by the owner of Botafogo is “useless”; he also recommends a fine of R$2 million

O STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) recommended this Friday (5.Jul.2024) that the owner of SAF Botafogo, John Textor, be suspended from sporting activities for 6 years and pay a fine of R$ 2 million.

The investigation analyzed by the sports court judged accusations made by Textor of manipulation of results in the Brazilian Championship. Here is the full of the report (PDF – 511 kB) presented by the auditor Mauro Marcelo de Lima.

The STJD judged the evidence presented as “useless”configuring the actions as sporting offenses against the honor of 7 sports entities, 9 athletes and 9 referees.

“Violations against sporting ethics and personal motivation were found in the request to open the investigation”said the entity.

The investigation was opened after requests from the Attorney General’s Office for Sports Justice, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Union of Professional Athletes of São Paulo and of the National Association of Football Referees.

The report will now be presented to the Attorney General’s Office, which will be notified and will have up to 60 days to file a complaint. If the process continues, it will be analyzed by the STJD Disciplinary Committee.

According to the auditor, the case should also be forwarded to the Rio de Janeiro Court as these are criminal offenses that go beyond the jurisdiction of the STJD.

“Considering that in theory the criminal offenses of false reporting and false communication of a crime have been configured, forward a full copy of this investigation to the Attorney General of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Dr. Luciano Oliveira Mattos de Souza, for the measures he deems necessary”, said Mauro Marcelo de Lima.

The evidence of manipulation presented by Textor involves the following matches:

Palmeiras 1×0 Vasco da Gama (27.Aug.2023);

Botafogo 1×2 Flamengo (2.Sep.2023);

Atlético Mineiro 1×0 Botafogo (16.Sep.2023);

Palmeiras 5×0 Sao Paulo (25.Oct.2023);

Palmeiras 1×0 Bahia (28.Oct.2023);

Botafogo 3×4 Palmeiras (2.Nov.2023);

Botafogo 1×2 Bahia (5.may.2024).

The owner of SAF Botafogo hired the company’s services Good Game! to investigate possible manipulations in matches. In the evidence, there are 2 videos explaining moves in which the refereeing of the CBF would have interfered, changing the outcome of the game.

On June 5, Palmeiras president Leila Pereira stated that John Textor should be “banned from football”. At the time, she was participating in the CPI of Sports Betting, which is investigating alleged illegalities in Brazilian football.

A self-confessed Palmeiras fan, Mauro Marcelo de Lima e Silva shares the club’s triumphant moments on his social media. When he suspended Textor in March, a decision that was later reversed by the STJD itself, Mauro Marcelo responded to comments from Botafogo fans on his Instagram, using foul language.

Here is one of the publications: