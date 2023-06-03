Of the 8 denounced, 2 were banned from football; Igor Carius, Sport side, was acquitted in the sporting sphere

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) published, this Friday (June 2, 2023), the judgment result held on the 5th (1st.jun), by the 4th Disciplinary Committee of the entity, in Rio de Janeiro. Of the 8 players denounced for involvement in cases of manipulation in the 2022 Brazilian Championship, 2 were banned and 5 suffered some suspension. Only full-back Igor Cariús, currently at Sport, was acquitted. The decision is subject to appeal.

Goalkeeper Matheus Gomes (without club) and midfielder Gabriel Tota (Ypiranga-RS) were banned from football based on article 242 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), about “give or promise undue advantage to a member of a sports entity, manager, coach, athlete or any natural person […] so that, in any way, it influences the result of the match, competition or equivalent”. Both will still have to pay fines of R$ 10,000 (Matheus) and R$ 30,000 (Tota).

Among the suspended athletes, the heaviest punishment was that of defender Paulo Miranda (without a club): 1,000 days away from football and a fine of R$ 105,000, for violating article 243 (“Deliberately acting in a way that is harmful to the team he defends”). Moraes (Aparecidense), in turn, was suspended for 760 days, with a fine of BRL 55,000, under item III of article 191 (“Failure to comply with, or make it difficult to comply with: the regulation, general or special, of competition”), in addition to Article 243 of the CBJD.

Defender Eduardo Bauermann (Santos) escaped the fine and was the only one punished in number of games: 12 games without playing. With that, the athlete from Peixe, who is away and with his contract suspended by the club, can return to the field later this year, if he is reinstated. The penalty was given by article 258 (“Assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code”).

Igor Cariús was acquitted in terms of Articles 191, 243 and 243-A (“Act, contrary to sporting ethics, with the aim of influencing the result of a match, competition or equivalent”). Sport even asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to release the athlete on Sunday (June 4), at 6 pm (Brasília time), against Londrina, at Estádio do Café, for the 10th round of Série B .

The complaints were the result of an operation by the Public Ministry of Goiás (MP-GO), called Maximum Penalty. The names judged on the 5th (1st.jun) appeared in the 2nd phase of the investigation. The 1st stage was in February. In the sporting sphere, the 1st post-investigation ban was on midfielder Romário, formerly of Vila Nova, at the end of May.

Here is the list of punishments:

Gabriel Tota (Ypiranga-RS): banishment + fine of BRL 30 thousand;

Matheus Gomes (without a club): banishment + fine of R$ 10,000;

Paulo Miranda (without club): 1,000 days of suspension + a fine of R$ 105,000;

Moraes (Aparecidense): 760 days of suspension + fine of BRL 55 thousand;

Kenin Lomónaco (Red Bull Bragantino): 380 days of suspension + fine of BRL 25 thousand;

Fernando Neto (São Bernardo): 380 days of suspension + fine of BRL 25 thousand;

Eduardo Bauermann (Santos): 12 games.

With information from Brazil Agency