Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/11/2023 – 23:21

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) swore in this Wednesday (22) three ministers appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The new ministers are judges Teodoro Silva Santos, from the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE), and José Afrânio Vilela, from the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), in addition to lawyer Daniela Teixeira.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the court’s headquarters and was attended by the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, and other authorities of the Three Powers.

All nominees underwent a hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and had their names approved by the majority of senators in plenary.