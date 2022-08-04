Impasse with Euripides Jr. for the post threatens Pablo Marçal’s candidacy and alliance with the PT

The legal battle for the command of the Pros gained another chapter on Wednesday (3.Aug.2022). Minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), decided to return the command of the legend to the retired Civil Police expert Marcus Holanda, elected at a party meeting in July 2020. intact of the decision (145 KB).

Euripides Jr., founder of the Pros, had resumed the leadership of the party on Sunday (31.Jul). In the decision, the vice-president of the STJ, Minister Jorge Mussi, said that evidence was lacking to justify the politician’s departure.

In March, the 2nd instance of Justice of the Federal District removed Eurípedes from the presidency of the Pros and legitimized the party meeting that elected Holanda. The former police expert is the leader of the opposite wing and accuses the founder of the acronym of millionaire deviations.

In the most recent decision, Ferreira considers the arguments presented by the vice-president of the Court, but states that the action lacks analysis by the preceding instances. Thus, the STJ would not yet have the competence to consider them.

“The impressive arguments made by the party that requested urgent relief in these records cannot be ignored, based on alleged irregularities practiced in administrative procedures and even in ordinary instances of the judicial sphere, object of procedures aimed at ascertaining the exemption of the bodies that examined the controversial issue. There are, however, allegations that are still pending the examination of the preceding instances, lacking the STJ’s competence to consider them immediately, under penalty of qualifying the suppression of instance.”, wrote the minister.

The decision is provisional.

ELECTIONS

The dispute puts in doubt the candidacy of coach Pablo Marçal for the Planalto Palace. The influencer, who is linked to the wing led by Holland, had his name confirmed on July 31, at the party convention.

As soon as he resumed command of the Pros, Eurípedes articulated support for the PT, of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvataking Marçal out of the electoral race.

In a note released on Wednesday (Aug 3), the Pros pre-candidate said that Eurípedes “does not have this power to change the outcome of a convention held within the legal term”.

If Euripides’ will prevails, the Pros will join the coalition made up of PT, PSB, Solidariedade, Psol, PC do B, PV and Rede.

The party has a new convention scheduled for Friday (5.Aug), the last day for parties to decide their candidates, according to the electoral calendar.