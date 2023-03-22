BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Francisco Falcão reopened the 15-day period for former soccer player Robinho to contest the request for homologation of the sentence of the Italian Justice that sentenced him to 9 years in prison for the crime of gang rape.

Homologation is the process by which the conviction abroad gains validity in Brazil, in order to allow the sentence to be served in the country.

In his first decision as rapporteur for the approval process, Falcão denied Robinho’s defense request that the Italian government be summoned to provide a full translated copy of the process. With the negative, the minister determined the subpoena of the player so that he can “urgently” contest the request for approval and reopened the deadline.

Robinho’s case raised doctrinal discussion about the possibility of transferring the execution of the sentence imposed on native Brazilians for crimes committed in other countries.

Italy even asked for the extradition of the Brazilian, an action prohibited by the Federal Constitution. For this reason, Italy entered the STJ, through the Ministry of Justice, with the request for approval of the decision that condemned the player so that the sentence is served in Brazil.

It was not immediately possible to contact Robinho’s defense for comment on the decision.

(By Maria Carolina Marcello)