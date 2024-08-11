Only 4.32% of the total number of cases received in the last shift were granted injunctions; the president of the Court defends changes

The presidency and vice-presidency of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) received more than 10,000 cases during the July recess, according to the president of the Court, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura. During the four periods of service during the administration of the minister and the vice-president, Minister Og Fernandes, approximately 40,000 cases were received.

However, only 4.32% of the total cases analyzed during the last shift were granted injunctions. According to Maria Thereza, this indicates that the majority of cases filed during the vacations do not justify the exceptional performance of the presidency and vice-presidency during the on-call regime.

“I would like to leave a thought for us: we need to rethink our procedures, so that only truly exceptional and urgent cases are received by the president on duty, in order to fully preserve the analysis of the process by the reporting minister”declared the minister at the reopening session of the judicial year, on August 1.

In the last shift, the STJ recorded an average of 335 concluded cases per day. The habeas corpus continue to represent the procedural class with the largest number of requests for injunctions: in total, 6,856 cases were sent to the presidency and vice-presidency.

In July, 16,139 final decisions were issued, 5,339 of which were in preliminary injunction requests and 4,504 were interlocutory decisions.

NEW MANUAL COMING SOON

In the Special Court session that marked the reopening of the judicial year, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura announced that the new edition of the STJ Text Standardization Manual, a document that guides the court’s official writing and the production of administrative acts, will soon be launched.

“The launch of this third edition demonstrates the Court’s commitment to excellence in all its activities and the understanding that simple and accurate documents contribute to the desired communication and, consequently, to the fulfillment of our functions”said the minister.

Recalling the proximity of the end of the administration and the inauguration of the next president, Minister Herman Benjamin, and the new vice president, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, scheduled for August 22, Maria Thereza said that the second half of the year will be marked by important achievements. She also stated that society has increasingly demanded greater speed and efficiency in the provision of jurisdiction.

“May we, together, work to meet this desire, thus contributing to the strengthening and continuous development of citizenship in our country”declared the minister.

With information from STJ.