The Third Section of the Superior Court of Justice accepted the request of a woman, mother of children aged two and six, and determined that she should start serving the nine-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and trafficking association to which she was sentenced. under house arrest.

The collegiate followed the understanding that, exceptionally, it is possible to grant house arrest to prisoners who are serving their sentences in a closed regime, ‘in situations in which their presence is essential for the care of a small child or a person with a disability, and provided that the crime has not been committed with violence or serious threat, neither against one’s own descendants or against a person with a disability’.

In the case analyzed by the STJ, the defendant’s children live in a municipality located 230 kilometers from the nearest prison capable of receiving inmates. When invoking the STJ, the defense maintained that such a situation makes contact between the mother and the children impossible. The information was released by the court.

The appeal’s rapporteur, Minister Sebastião Reis Júnior, recalled that the Federal Supreme Court granted the home regime to pregnant women and mothers of small or disabled children who were in preventive detention, except in cases of violent crimes or crimes committed against their descendants.

According to the minister, the replacement is now provided for in the Penal Code, and in cases of final conviction, the transfer to house arrest, as a rule, is allowed for those who are in the open regime, provided they are over 70 years old, with a serious illness, pregnant woman or mother of a minor or a person with a physical or mental disability. On the other hand, the change in the prison regime can be evaluated in exceptional cases, indicated Sebastião Reis Júnior .

“The criminal execution court may grant the benefit to prisoners of the closed and semi-open regimes when it is verified, in the specific case, that such measure is proportional, adequate and necessary, and the mother is essential for the care of the child or person with a disability, in a judgment of balance between the right to public security and the application of the principles of integral protection of children and persons with disabilities”, he pondered.

In the case in question, the STJ minister understood that there was ‘state inefficiency’ in providing a place in a prison ‘suitable for the mother’s personal condition, with medical care, nursery and day care’.

In his vote, Sebastião Reis Júnior recorded that the jurisprudence of the STJ is in the sense of giving an extensive interpretation to the decision of the Supreme, authorizing the granting of house arrest, in an exceptional way, to the defendants in execution of the sentence, even if in a closed regime.

The minister highlighted that the decision of the superior court was given after the ministers recognized the ‘unconstitutional state of affairs’ of the prison system, ‘resulting from persistent violation of fundamental rights’.

The magistrate also recalled how the Supreme Court pointed out that the structural deficiencies of the system subject pregnant women, mothers and their children to degrading situations, without adequate medical care, nurseries and day care centers.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat