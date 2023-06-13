Court decides to impose conditions for tax exemption of tax incentives from the IRPJ and CSLL calculation bases

O STJ (Superior Court of Justice) published this Monday (June 12, 2023) the decision of the judgment in the Court that unanimously decided to impose conditions for the tax exemption of ICMS tax incentives (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) of the bases of calculation of IRPJ (Personal and Legal Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income).

The STJ’s decision to levy taxes on tax incentives granted to companies by states was taken on April 26 and could ensure R$90 billion in revenue, according to the economic team of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which would be vital for the viability of the new fiscal framework, defends the Planalto Palace. Here’s the full of the judgment (1 MB).

In his vote, the rapporteur for the case, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, stated that the theme 1.182 is found “matured” at the Superior Court of Justice. Read in this article the full text of the theses approved by the Court.

According to him, the understandings of the 1st Panel (in relation to the understanding that the 2017 thesis on the presumed ICMS credit could be extended to others of the ICMS benefit) and of the 2nd Panel of the Court (contrary to the unrestricted exclusion of ICMS benefits of the IRPJ and CSLL calculation bases) “are very well delimited”.

“In summary, therefore, the controversy does not consist in knowing whether or not the ICMS tax benefits will be taxed by the IRPJ and CSLL, but whether the exclusion of these benefits from the calculation basis of federal taxes will require, or not, compliance with compliance of the conditions and requirements provided for by law”he said.

MENDONÇA RETREAT

On May 4, the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) André Mendonça withdrew from what he had decided and started to consider the STJ judgment on the subject to be valid. Earlier, the magistrate had suspended the effects of the trial in a monocratic decision while the 1st Section of the STJ analyzed the issue, on April 26.

In his decision, Mendonça had considered that the definition in the Superior Court of Justice could promote “significant legal uncertainty”since a similar discussion is held in the Supreme Court (theme 843 – on the possibility of excluding the PIS/Cofins (Social Security Financing Contribution) calculation base from amounts corresponding to presumed ICMS credits).

PGFN CELEBRATES

In note, the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury) said that the understanding of the Court is the same thesis defended by the body and that the decision “preserves the social policy of tax benefits granted by subnational entities, respects the federative pact and does not affect companies that already comply with the legal rules on such benefits”.

“The subsidy, regardless of the name it receives in each state, whether for investments or funding, is a mechanism that allows the reduction of final prices to the consumer, taking into account the repercussion of the ICMS charged to companies by the states. It doesn’t change. But these amounts are not profit and must comply with the legal rules for future reinvestment”, he said. Here’s the full of the press release (120 KB).