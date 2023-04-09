Appointed by Lula in 2010, the minister was hospitalized and sedated in Porto Alegre (RS); cause of death has not been disclosed

The minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino died this Saturday (April 8, 2023) at the age of 63. appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2010, he was hospitalized and sedated in Porto Alegre (RS), his city of origin. The reason for hospitalization and cause of death were not disclosed.

Sanseverino also held the position of deputy minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) since September 2021 and served on the Court in the 2022 election period. Previously, he was a judge at the TJ-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice), from 1999 to 2010.

Sanseverino may be replaced by a new PT nominee. With that, Lula will nominate at least 6 ministers to the STJ in his current mandate. Two retired recently and left room for nominations from the president: Felix Fischer, who retired in August, when he turned 75; and Jorge Mussi, who retired early at age 70.

Then, Minister Laurita Vaz retires. She turns 75 on October 21, 2023. Next, Assusete Magalhães (January 18, 2024) and Antônio Saldanha Palheiro (April 24, 2026) retire.

There are different ways of choosing STJ justices. In vacancies for members of Courts of Justice and TRFs (Federal Regional Courts), federal judges of 2nd Instance can apply.

Then, the ministers of the STJ form a triple list and send it to the President of the Republic, who chooses 1 name. Afterwards, the nominee undergoes a sabbatical in the Senate.

Sanseverino and Minister Isabel Gallotti, who were appointed at the same time, completed 12 years at the Court in October 2022. On that date, the then President of the STJ, Humberto Martins, stated that the ministers “judge in an exemplary way”. She further said that they were “concerned with the technical rigor of decisions, with the efficiency of judicial provision and with the promotion of citizenship“.

Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino was president of the 3rd Panel of the STJ since August 2020; member of the Special Court since December of that year; and also, the Decision-making Group of the Intelligence Center of the Judiciary of the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

He graduated in Law at PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul) and completed a master’s and doctorate at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul). He was a prosecutor in his home state from 1984 to 1986 and a judge from that year until 1999.

Sanseverino was a magistrate judge from 1992 to 1995 and an electoral judge of the 2nd Electoral Zone of Porto Alegre from 1998 to 1999. He directed the Escola Superior da Magistratura do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul in 2005 and 2006. From 2008 to 2010, he was a member of the Board Special of the Court of Justice of RS.