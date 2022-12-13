With the vacancy open, President-elect Lula (PT) will be able to nominate at least 5 members for the Court in his next term.

the minister Jorge Mussi, from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), 70 years old, announced this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) that he will anticipate his retirement. As a result, the President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will win another nomination for the Court, which currently has another vacancy to be filled.

Still in 2023, the minister Laurita Hilario Vaz, from the 6th Panel, will have compulsory retirement when he turns 75, on October 21. Currently, the STJ has 33 ministers, and now, Lula will be able to indicate at least 5 members.

By the end of the president-elect’s next term, another 3 ministers will retire by age: Assusete Magalhães, in 2024, and Og Fernandes and Antonio Saldanha, both in 2026. To appoint a replacement, Lula must receive from the Court a triple list with those indicated.

To select the nominees for the vacancy that is open, the STJ awaits the submission of the sixfold list of candidates by the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil).

Mussi participated in his last session this Tuesday morning, in the 5th Panel of the STJ, when he announced his retirement. The minister joined the Court in 2007, of which he was vice-president in the 2020-2022 biennium. He was also a member of the TJSC (Court of Justice of Santa Catarina).

On December 6, they took office at the STJ Messod Azulay Netoaged 59, and Paulo Sergio Dominguesaged 56, both appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). They went through the sabbatine at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate on November 22nd.