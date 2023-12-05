Daniela Teixeira disagrees with the body for appealing decisions from the 1st Instance: “If I were a lawyer, I would face a fine”

The new minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Daniela Teixeira, criticized the MP (Public Ministry) for cases involving drug trafficking. For the minister, the body lost its “connection with reality” for not fulfilling its role of resocializing prisoners.

In an interview held on Monday (4.Nov.2023) with Power360Teixeira stated that the Public Ministry has appealed decisions from the 1st Instance, in which it asked for an increase in sentences for those arrested for drug trafficking.

“He [o Ministério Público] he is not fulfilling his role of resocializing the prisoner, he is not fulfilling his role of collaborating with Justice. If it were a lawyer who did this, 4 times in a week, he would get a fine for litigating in bad faith”he stated.

According to the judge, there is a “irresponsibility“ It is “denaturation” by the agency in cases involving drug trafficking and personal possession – the topic is being discussed in the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“The Public Ministry has grown a lot since the Constitution and, with the issue of [operação] Lava Jato, he grew with powers that have no limits and they lost connection with reality. What I see here is this: the Public Ministry denouncing people with 4 grams [de drogas]. In the 1st Instance, the judge set the sentence, it was a good sentence, one year and 8 months. It was a good sentence for 6 grams of cocaine, so the Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed and asked for 8 years. We issue an injunction ordering his release, the Public Prosecutor’s Office appeals to the Panel”said the minister.

According to Teixeira, there are 70 injunctions per day, but there could be 7, which, according to her, would give time to examine traffickers arrested for large quantities of drugs. A preliminary decision is one made on an urgent basis, with the aim of guaranteeing or anticipating a right that is in danger of being lost.

The minister said she cannot judge two people arrested, one for 4 grams of cocaine and the other for 400 kg, in the same way. However, she states that, in “machine”the 2 cases are judged in the same way, with the same complaint and the same appeal by the Public Ministry.

“Does not make any sense. One must laugh in the other’s face. One has 400 kg inside the car, the other has 4 grams, and the State is treating it in the same way”stated the judge.

MOST OF THE PROCEEDINGS IN THE STJ ARE ABOUT DRUG TRAFFICKING

The STJ minister said that more than 1/3 of the cases are about trafficking. Of the 11,373 cases she inherited, 3,600 are about drug trafficking.

Already cases of ccorruption, criminal association and money laundering are 160 cases, representing 1% of the office’s cases.

The minister recalled her statement during the hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) in the Federal Senate, in which she said she was against drugs. “I have a small son at home, 10 years old. I’m terrified of the idea of ​​drug trafficking.”he stated.

However, the judge said that this is not what is being discussed in court. “We are dealing with people who have 4 grams of cocaine. I brought it to the office a small packet of salt, one of sugar and one of oregano, so that the advisors have an idea of ​​what we are talking about”said the minister.

For Teixeira, the arrest of people with such small amounts of drugs is something “unproductive” for the country, since a prisoner costs, on average, R$7,000 per month for the State.

According to her, people “simple” are generally prey, while “a person here in Lago Sul, who is approached with 5 grams of ecstasy, you won’t be arrested.”. Lago Sul is an upscale neighborhood in Brasília.

The minister positively evaluated the STF’s judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession, as an understanding determined by the Court will help in new STJ judgments on the same topic.

The judgment has 5 votes in favor and one against the decriminalization of marijuana possession for personal consumption. In addition to the decriminalization of personal possession, the Supreme Court discusses requirements to differentiate personal use and trafficking.

Here are the votes of the ministers so far:

in favor of decriminalizing marijuana possession for personal use : Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber.

: Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber. against decriminalization: Cristiano Zanin.

WHO IS DANIELA TEIXEIRA

Daniela was nominated to take up a vacancy at the STJ by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). She took office as minister of the court on November 22, along with Lula’s other nominees, Teodoro Silva Santos and José Afrânio Vilela.

She was appointed to fill the vacancy of minister Felix Fischer, who retired in the 2nd half of 2022, and will occupy a seat in the 5th Panel, in the 3rd section, specialized in criminal law.