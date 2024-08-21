Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 15:55

The Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) upheld the result of a trial in which it was decided that the Selic rate is the standard rate for adjusting civil debts. On March 6, the ministers granted, by a vote of 6 to 5, an appeal by Expresso Itamarati that dealt with the matter.

Rapporteur Luís Felipe Salomão, however, had raised three points of order to declare the judgment null and void. For this reason, Minister Mauro Campbell Marques requested a review.

This Wednesday, the 21st, Salomão spoke out and said that a law sanctioned by the government at the beginning of July resolves some questions regarding the applicability of the Selic that would have raised the points of order.

According to lawyers interviewed by Broad Legal, the law reinforced the STJ’s understanding.

Minister Salomão’s concerns were related to the definition of the method of using the daily Selic factors and the application in cases where the initial term of the default interest precedes that of the monetary correction.

Given the judge’s speech, the result of the March trial was ratified.