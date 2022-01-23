The vice president of the Superior Court of Justice, Minister Jorge Mussi, denied the request for the release of two Colombians accused of belonging to the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC). They were arrested in August 2021, when they invaded a residence in Japurá – a city in Amazonas with 9,500 inhabitants, located about 740 kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.

The understanding of the magistrate, who is acting in the exercise of the presidency of the STJ during the end of the judicial recess, was that the request for relaxation of the prison made by the Public Defender of the Union presents arguments on the merits of the case, not fitting the hypotheses of ‘urgent action’ of the court during the shift.

The merits of the request will be judged by the Fifth Panel of the STJ, under the rapporteurship of Minister João Otávio de Noronha. The information was released by the court.

According to the records, the two men broke into a house in Japurá during police pursuit and began to threaten residents. According to the Federal Police, they were ‘hiding values ​​from criminal activities’. The two were arrested in flagrante delicto – and the arrests were later converted into preventive ones.

To the STJ, the Public Defender’s Office maintained that the arrest of the alleged guerrillas was based on the ‘abstract gravity of the crime’ and on the allusion to ‘generic elements’ to justify the risk to public order.

Minister Jorge Mussi understood that the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, which maintained the preventive detentions, justified the decision not only on the basis of the seriousness of the invasion of the home and the threats to the residents, but also because of the indications that the Colombians belong to the paramilitary organization that operates on the border between Brazil and Colombia.

“Considering that the request is confused with the very merits of the irresignation, the competent body must reserve a more in-depth analysis of the matter at the time of the final judgment”, wrote the minister.

