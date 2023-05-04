The Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided, this Wednesday (3), that a lawsuit filed against the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, will be judged by the court.

In the session held in the afternoon, by eight votes to four, the collegiate accepted Castro’s defense appeal to maintain the process in the STJ.

The investigation deals with the alleged purchase of overpriced respirators and other medical equipment in purchases to combat the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time, the state was headed by former governor Wilson Witzel and had Castro as deputy governor .

Before the decision issued this Wednesday, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, in an individual decision, determined that the case be sent to the second instance of Federal Justice in Rio. However, the defense disagreed with the decision and appealed.

In the appeal, Castro’s defense defended the permanence of the process in the STJ due to the privileged forum granted to governors who respond to criminal proceedings.