Minister Francisco Falcão, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), determined this Tuesday (21.mar.2023) that the lawyers of the former soccer player Robinho present a defense in the request for ratification of the sentence handed down in Italy.

Robinho was convicted in 3 instances in the European country for involvement in a collective rape. The episode took place in a nightclub in Milan, in 2013. The penalty imposed by the Italian justice system was 9 years in prison.

In the decision, the minister, who is the rapporteur of the case, granted a period of 15 days for the defense of the former athlete to present a challenge to the request for compliance with the sentence made by the Italian government.

In another part of the dispatch, Francisco Falcão denied the defense’s request that Italy be summoned to provide a full translated copy of the process.

The minister also authorized the Brazilian Union of Women to participate in the process to monitor the progress of the case and express its opinion on the matter at the STJ.

In the request for ratification of the sentence, Italy had requested Robinho’s extradition. The Brazilian Constitution, however, does not establish the possibility of extradition of natural born citizens. For this reason, the European country decided to request the transfer of the former player’s sentence.

Thus, the court will analyze whether the conviction can be recognized and enforced in Brazil.

With information from Brazil Agency