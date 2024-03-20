Other ministers accompanied the rapporteur, Francisco Falcão; Former football player was convicted in Italy in 2017

O STJ (Superior Court of Justice) formed a majority, this Wednesday (20.Mar.2024), for former football player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho, to serve his prison sentence for rape in Brazil.

The score was not unanimous. Voted in favor approval by the following ministers:

Francisco Falcão (case rapporteur);

Humberto Martins;

Herman Benjamin;

Luiz Felipe Salomão;

Mauro Campbell Marques;

Isabel Gallotti;

Villas Bôas Cueva;

Antonio Carlos Ferreira;

Sebastião Reis Junior.

AND against:

Raul Araújo;

Benedito Gonçalvez (followed the divergence);

In his vote, the rapporteur declared that “If the transfer of the execution of the sentence is not approved, the victim will have his dignity once again outraged, as the criminal will go completely unpunished“.

Despite having accompanied the rapporteur, Sebastião Reis said he did not agree with the mediate compliance with the decision and in a closed regime.

Minister Raul Araújo, in dissenting, said there was no possibility of executing the sentence in Brazil because the extradition of native Brazilians is prevented by the Constitution. “The rule only authorizes transfer of sentence when an extradition request is appropriate”he stated.

In 2017, Robinho was sentenced to 9 years in prison, in Italy, for a rape that allegedly occurred in 2013, in a nightclub in Milan. At the time, he played for Milan. Even though he was sentenced in the European country, he currently lives freely in Brazil, whose Constitution does not allow the extradition of nationals.

The case was judged by the Special Court of the STJ, formed by the 15 most senior ministers of the Court, including 3 women. Two of the ministers were not present, including the president of the STJ, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura. For this reason, the majority was formed when 6 ministers voted in favor.

The Court's judgment analyzes the decision validation of Italian justice, allowing the former player to serve his sentence in Brazilian territory. I.e, This was not a new trial actions that were processed abroad, but rather an examination to verify whether the sentence meets the formal requirements set out to carry out approval.

In this analysis, it is taken into account whether the decision was made by a competent authority abroad, whether the defendant was summoned, whether the decision does not constitute an offense to Brazilian public order, among other aspects.

SUSTAINMENT AND DEFENSE

In this 4th session (20th March), there were also oral arguments. Robinho's defense was spoken by lawyer José Eduardo de Alckmin, Hindemburgo Chateaubriand Filho, representative of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), Márcio Guedes, representative of Anacrim (National Association of Criminal Law), and Carlos Nicodemos, from UBM (Brazilian Union of Women), who acts in the case as amicus curiae (friend of the Court). Nicodemus defended the approval and recommended Robinho's arrest.

The defense argues that serving the sentence violates a decree of July 9, 1993 on judicial cooperation in criminal matters between Brazil and Italy, which says that “cooperation will not include the execution of measures restricting personal freedom or the execution of sentences”.

“The Constitution establishes the non-extraditation of Brazilian nationals, except in situations of illicit drug trafficking”says Alckmin.

However, the Migration Law of 2017, which institutes the transfer of execution of the sentence, including imprisonment, involves Brazilian citizens sentenced abroad. In this regard, Alckmin says that the crime occurred in 2013, that is, before the law was introduced.

“There is no authorization by law to allow approval […] The Treaty cannot be disregarded [de cooperação entre os 2 países] to apply general criminal law.”stated.

O order for Robinho to serve his sentence in Brazil came from the Italian courts, after a extradition request was denied. In November 2023, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry expressed in favor of the athlete's arrest, despite the defense's argument that the transfer is not possible.

“If the transfer of the execution of the sentence is carried out, the constitutional prohibition on the extradition of native Brazilians is respected while at the same time the commitment to repressing crime and legal cooperation in the criminal sphere is fulfilled”, states the opinion. Here's the complete (PDF – 222 kB).

POSSIBILITY OF APPEAL

If approval is accepted, it is still up to Robinho's defense to appeal the decision. The appeal can be presented to the STJ and, if you lose, you can present a final appeal to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“If the court approves the decision of the Italian Court, Robinho can file an appeal, with a request for suspensive effect and consequently freedom, at the STJ itself claiming the unconstitutionality of the decision”says criminal lawyer Eduardo Maurício.

The lawyer states that it is necessary to wait for the appeal decision to become final for the player to serve a possible prison sentence. “Or, failing that, have your passport returned”.

In cases of decision to ratify the sentence by the STJ, the person responsible for compliance is a federal judge of 1st instance.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In 2017, former Brazilian football player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho, was convicted in the first instance by Italian justice to 9 years in prison for rape.

Investigations indicate that, in 2013, Robinho and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as there was an appeal, Robinho remained free and returned to Brazil.

In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the appeal presented by the defense and he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.