Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 21:47

The Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) dismissed the criminal action against doctor Renato Kalil for bodily harm and psychological violence during the birth of influencer Shantal Verdelho, in September 2021.

In a statement, lawyers Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro and Celso Vilardi, who are defending the doctor, state that the STJ “verified the correctness of the maneuvers performed”.

By majority vote, the ministers concluded that the obstetrician did not violate ethical principles nor put the influencer’s will at risk or violate it.

“I see no evidence that the doctor deviated from good medical practice and the principles of ethics and care, or that he disrespected the patient’s wishes,” argued Minister Joel Ilan Paciornik. “I see no evidence of medical error.”

Minister Daniela Teixeira, the only woman on the panel, stated that she “understands the influencer’s sadness and frustration” for not being able to give birth through a humanized birth, but also defended the doctor.

“Here we are in a criminal courtroom. And the decision of how to proceed in the delivery room, in an operating room, in an emergency room or in an ICU is exclusively up to the doctor,” he said.

Renato Kalil was reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo for minor bodily harm.

The case came to light after videos of the birth began circulating on social media. The images show the doctor calling Shantal a “faggot” and demanding: “push her, damn it”, “she’s stubborn, she doesn’t want an episiotomy” and “her uterus is bad”.

IN THE WORDS OF RENATO KALIL’S DEFENSE

“In a technical decision and committed to respecting legal limits, the STJ understood that the doctor fulfilled his professional duty in determining the medical procedures that should be carried out in the controversial event.

The STJ concluded this way based on the official expert report, which was produced by qualified professionals, in accordance with criminal procedural legislation, and confirmed the correctness of the maneuvers performed by the doctor.

Once again, the Fifth Panel of the STJ demonstrates its commitment to preserving infra-constitutional legislation.”

Castro, Kakay, and Celso Vilardi