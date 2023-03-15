This is the 1st step towards homologation of the sentence of 9 years in prison for collective rape, decreed by the Italian Justice

the president of STJ (Superior Court of Justice), minister Maria Thereza de Assis Mouradetermined that Robinho be quoted “immediately” in the approval process of the penalty imposed by the Italian Justice, since the defense informed the address where the former player can be found. Here’s the full of the decision (89 KB).

Robinho went condemned at Italy to 9 years in prison for gang rape. The Italian government had requested, in October, the extradition Robinho and his friend Ricardo Falco, convicted in the same case. However, Brazil does not extradite its citizens. In view of this, the European country he requested that the former player serves his sentence in Brazilian territory.

Robinho’s citation is the 1st step in the process of homologation of the sentence. If the defense submits an objection, the case will be distributed to a rapporteur who is a member of the Special Court of the STJ. When there is no contestation, the attribution of ratifying a foreign judgment rests with the President of the Court.

when deciding advance with the homologation process, at the end of February, Maria Thereza said that the request of the Italian Justice meets the Brazilian legal requirements. But he highlighted the complexity of the case.

“On a first examination, the requirements appear to have been met, as the decision was handed down by the Judiciary of Italy, the country in which the crime for which the defendant was convicted would have been committed; the homologated decision indicates that the defendant constituted a lawyer in the file and regularly defended himself; and there was a final and unappealable conviction”, wrote the minister. Here’s the full decision (123 KB).

“On the other hand, the STJ has not yet ruled, through its Special Court, on the possibility of ratifying a condemnatory criminal sentence for the purpose of transferring the execution of the sentence to Brazil, notably in cases involving a native Brazilian, whose extradition is expressly prohibited by the Brazilian Constitution.”

REMEMBER THE CASE

Italian Justice investigations indicate that, in January 2013, Robinho and 5 friends would have drunk a 23-year-old Albanian girl in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been collectively raped by the 6. Ricardo Falco, a friend of the player, was also investigated. Other 3 involved left the country during the process.

In 2017, Robinho was convicted in the 1st instance, in the Court of Milan, for sexual violence. At the time, the player had a contract with Milan, a team in the 1st division of Italian football.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as an appeal, Robinho and Falco remained free and returned to Brazil.

In January 2022, the Court of Cassation of Italy denied the appeals presented by the defenses and the 2 were sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.