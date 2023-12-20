Operation launched this Wednesday (Dec 20) carried out search and seizure warrants at the house of the brother of the governor of Rio

The PF (Federal Police) carried out a search and seizure warrant this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), at the house of Vinícius Sarciá Rocha, brother of the governor Claudio Castro (PL-RJ). The action was authorized by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and is part of the Seventh Commandment operation, launched this Wednesday (Dec 20).

According to the newspaper The globe, the governor was not the target of the searches this Wednesday (Dec 20), but is part of the investigation. The STJ authorized the breaking of Castro's banking, tax, email and telephone secrecy.

In a note, the governor stated that he receives “with peace of mind” breaches of confidentiality. He further said that “there’s nothing against him” and it all comes down “to a criminal accusation, by a confessed defendant, which has been challenged in court”.

The PF's action investigates fraud in State assistance programs. According to the corporation, “Payments of illicit benefits ranging between 5% and 25% of contract values ​​in the area of ​​social assistance were identified, totaling more than R$70 million”.

Those investigated may be convicted of crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement, corruption and money laundering.

According to the police, the fraudulent acts would have been carried out in the Novo Olhar, Rio Cidadão, Agente Social and Qualimóvel projects, between 2017 and 2020 – a period in which Luiz Fernando Pezão (MDB-RJ) and Wison Witzel (PMB-RJ) occupied the State government.

In addition to the brothers, 2 search and seizure warrants were executed in the city of Rio de Janeiro, 6 measures to remove bank and tax secrecy and 5 measures to remove confidentiality of emails and telephones.

Read the note from Governor Cláudio Castro:

“The operation launched this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) causes strangeness and deep indignation, as it does not bring any new facts to the investigation, which has been going on since 2019. The precautionary measures, carried out four years after the opening of the investigation, reinforce the that Governor Cláudio Castro has been saying for years, that is, that there is nothing against him, no evidence, and that everything boils down to a criminal accusation, from a confessed defendant, which has been challenged in court. It is clear, unfortunately, that we are facing a “fishing expedition”, because there is no reason or meaning in the searches and seizures, so long after the investigations began. Regarding the breach of fiscal and telematic secrecy, the governor calmly welcomes the decision and states that every public figure must always be available to the institutions for scrutiny. Finally, it is regrettable and prejudiced that today’s operation uses religious terms, in a clear act of aggression against the governor’s faith.”