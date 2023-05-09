The decision was made by Minister Francisco Falcão, who understood that a copy of the entire process is not necessary

Minister Francisco Falcão, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), denied on Monday (May 8, 2023) request made by the defense of Ricardo Falco, a friend of former player Robinho, for a complete translation of the process in which both were convicted of rape in Italy.

In the decision, the minister understood that a copy of the entire process is not necessary for the STJ to be able to analyze the request for homologation of the sentence handed down by the Italian Justice.

The question of the complete translation of the process began to be analyzed in an appeal filed by Robinho’s defense. However, a request for review suspended the trial in the Special Court of the court last month.

Historic

Robinho is the subject of a request for approval of the foreign sentence, required by the government of Italy, where the former player was convicted in 3 instances for involvement in a collective rape that occurred in a Milan nightclub, in 2013. years in prison.

Italy had requested Robinho’s extradition. The Brazilian Constitution, however, does not provide for the possibility of extradition of natural-born citizens. For this reason, the European country decided to request the transfer of the former player’s sentence. Thus, the court will analyze whether the conviction can be recognized and enforced in Brazil.

According to Robinho’s defense, the complete translation is necessary to verify that due process of law was observed in the conviction handed down by the Italian Justice.

With information from Brazil Agency