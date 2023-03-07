Municipalities of São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim claim resources, which could cause losses of R$ 1 billion per year to Niterói

The result of the judgment at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that will define the billionaire question of the division of oil royalties to 6 cities in the State of Rio de Janeiro will be made public at 23:59 on Tuesday (7.Mar.2023). The case is being analyzed by the Special Court in a virtual session.

In the last decision of the president of the STJ, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, transfers to the cities of São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim were suspended. Now, the ministers judge a request presented by the municipalities against what was decided by the president – ​​to suspend the effects of an injunction that had authorized access to royalties to these cities (SLS 3176).

The resources from the royalties originally belong to Niterói –the author of an appeal against the injunction, which provided for urgent relief–, the capital Rio de Janeiro and Maricá. When deciding against changing transfers, Minister Maria Thereza considered the damage stipulated at R$ 1 billion to the city of Niterói, an amount corresponding to almost 1/4 of the municipality’s annual budget. She also understands that the movement would cause serious damage to public order.

Understand the movement of the case in the courts of the DF:

19.Jul.2022 – Judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, deputy of the 21st Federal Civil Court of Brasília, grants the change in the division of royalties to São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim, starting to consider the municipalities as the Main Production Zone. The judge had been on duty for 1 day and defined the issue through a sentence with urgent guardianship;

Judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, deputy of the 21st Federal Civil Court of Brasília, grants the change in the division of royalties to São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim, starting to consider the municipalities as the Main Production Zone. The judge had been on duty for 1 day and defined the issue through a sentence with urgent guardianship; 1st.Sep.2022 – TRF1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) maintains the injunction after an appeal filed against the change by Niterói. Here’s the full (61 KB). The municipality that would suffer the impacts on public coffers was not part of the process presented by the others and, according to the Power360 , was only notified after the decision. The injunction came from a lawsuit against the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), responsible for defining the Main Production Zone; and the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), which executes the payment of royalties based on the criteria defined by the IBGE;

TRF1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) maintains the injunction after an appeal filed against the change by Niterói. Here’s the full (61 KB). The municipality that would suffer the impacts on public coffers was not part of the process presented by the others and, according to the , was only notified after the decision. The injunction came from a lawsuit against the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), responsible for defining the Main Production Zone; and the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), which executes the payment of royalties based on the criteria defined by the IBGE; 14.Sep.2022 – Minister Maria Thereza suspends the preliminary injunction and its urgent guardianship effects, which represents a victory for the municipality of Niterói. Here’s the full of the decision (55 KB);

Minister Maria Thereza suspends the preliminary injunction and its urgent guardianship effects, which represents a victory for the municipality of Niterói. Here’s the full of the decision (55 KB); 26.Dec.2022 – the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), minister Rosa Weber, denies the request presented by São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim to the Supreme Court to stop the effects of the decision of the president of the STJ. She understands the request as “absolutely unbelievable”. Here’s the full (234 KB);

the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), minister Rosa Weber, denies the request presented by São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim to the Supreme Court to stop the effects of the decision of the president of the STJ. She understands the request as “absolutely unbelievable”. Here’s the full (234 KB); 8.Mar.2023 – result of the trial in virtual session by the Special Court of Action against the decision of Minister Maria Thereza.

In August and July last year, São Gonçalo had a 1,066% increase in royalty transfers –R$4.2 million and R$49 million, respectively. Niterói saw its revenue fall by 49% – R$101 million in July and R$52 million in August.

The state capital, on the other hand, recorded a loss of R$ 39.8 million in resources in the month of August in transfers of royalties. The municipality also estimated a loss of more than R$ 200 million by the end of 2022 and R$ 500 million in the 2023 budget period. full of the petition (234 KB) presented by the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, an interested party in the process.

São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim claim that they are also bathed by Guanabara Bay, as well as the other 3 municipalities – which are part of the Main Production Zone. Among the arguments, the applicants also point out the need to consider the rule of proportionality. They indicate that royalties destined for Niterói are 30 times those for São Gonçalo, despite having fewer inhabitants.

In addition to valuing the guarantee of public order, Minister Maria Thereza understood, in her decision, that the suspension of the injunction does not impact the execution of public policies in the 3 previously benefited municipalities, which, even before the decision, did not have the extra revenue. She cites that cities can also propose a claim for damages if the sentence is confirmed by higher courts.

In the Justice of RJ, Niterói, Rio and Maricá managed to reverse the decision in the 1st Instance. They lost, however, in 2nd Instance. The President of TRF2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), Messod Azulayoverturned the injunction (provisional decision) favorable to the 3 municipalities and upheld the effects of the judgment of July 19, given by the substitute judge.

WHAT THE MUNICIPALITIES SAY

The municipality of São Gonçalo argues that there is no correct application of the cartographic division of oil royalties in the coastal region of the State. They say that the calculation made by the IBGE disregards the Guanabara’s Bay. The three cities with fewer resources hired offices in Brasília to present the actions (read more at the end of the report) and also the nupec (University Center for Research, Studies and Consultancy).

Nupec project director Sylvio Nunes Pereira alleges that the attorneys representing Niterói, Rio de Janeiro and Maricá are not specialized in physical geography studies. In addition, he states that the other 3 municipalities do not seek, with the actions, a distribution “equal” of all royalties resources, but proportional.

However, as found by the Power360, the cities understand that, on the merits of the issue, the need for redistribution has already been resolved through the injunction granted in July –which still needs to be ratified. For the municipalities, the process of suspending the injunction “has an end date and it is just a matter of time before transfers are made possible again. If the judgment of the virtual session is unfavorable, municipalities must appeal to the STF.

São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim also allege social issues regarding the living conditions of the populations of the cities involved. These are municipalities with less resources than those that, today, are entitled to oil royalties.

What is understood, on the other hand, is that resources from royalties do not include social fund functions, as found by the Power360. In addition, the procedure being judged does not concern the merits of the matter –that is, the fundamental issue raised by the action–, but evaluates the legality of the injunction granted.

“ISLAND SHADOW”

To calculate how much goes to each municipality, the IBGE draws parallel imaginary lines from the limits of coastal municipalities. The proportion that lines occupy in productive oil wells is the same proportion that cities can receive in royalties. It is a way of defining whether or not a municipality is a Main Production Zone.

Another criterion is based on the number of industrial or support facilities involving the production and distribution of oil that are active in a given territory. According to IBGE, São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim do not fit the definition of Main Production Zone, according to the 2 criteria.

Among the arguments of the action is that the IBGE would have changed its criteria in 2020 when there are bumps on the Brazilian coast, and applied the new calculation when distributing royalties referring to São Sebastião, Ilhabela and Caraguatatuba, on the coast of São Paulo. The same measure, says the action, would not have been used in Rio.

The transfer obtained from the city hall of São Sebastião (SP) was even suspended by decision of the federal judge Antonio Cedenho, from TRF3 (here is the full – 36 KB) on November 11, 2022. On December 5, the minister reconsidered (here’s the full – 64 KB) and certified the final and unappealable decision of the case (when there is no further appeal).

It turns out that this was not a new IBGE criterion, but a change in calculation in cases involving islands that make “shadow” in other municipalities, blocking the lines drawn by the IBGE.

Substitute judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, however, accepted the argument that the method should also be used in Rio, as if some municipalities that are not islands should be considered as such in terms of the lines defined by the IBGE.

“By the projections applied today, the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, in particular, do shadow the author municipalities, preventing the tracing of geodesic lines from the geographical limits of the authors […], the geodesic projections are drawn as if Rio de Janeiro and Niterói were islands, it being uncontroversial that the 2 municipalities form a barrier and prevent the projection of the authors’ lines [São Gonçalo, Magé e Guapimirim]“said the judge.

Both the IBGE and the ANP sent opinions contrary to the decision. They said that the concept of “Shadow Islands” it is punctual and should not have been applied, except in cases that actually involve islands.

“It is unfeasible to consider the hypothesis that the municipalities of Niterói/RJ and Rio de Janeiro/RJ carry out an ‘island shadow’ over the requesting municipalities, as they are not municipalities with an island headquarters [uma ilha]”, said the IBGE. Organizers of the municipalities claim that hiring a consultancy to question the division of the Institute lacks exemption, since the contract would ultimately aim at a new distribution proposal.

PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE GOES TO THE TCE

To file the lawsuit, the municipalities of São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim hired the law firms Djaci Falcão Advogados Associados and Binato de Castro Advogados Associados, which are well established in Brasília. Djaci is the son of Minister Francisco Falcão, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

The Attorney General of Niterói went to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro against hiring the offices, in addition to Nupec. He says that the municipalities did not hold a bidding process and that the contracts should be suspended. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, even at the municipal level, the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) also opened an investigation into the case, to analyze “possible losses for the Union and for Petrobras arising from the increase in the payment of royalties related to the production of oil and gas to municipalities“. Here’s the full (194 KB) of the MP’s representation at the TCU.

It also questions the percentage of fees paid to offices, 20%. Only with the sentence and the release of monthly royalties and quarterly specials paid in August, the lawyers and Nupec would have already received R$ 100 million.

The contract is for 36 months. By the end, it is estimated that R$ 1 billion will be paid in fees only referring to the lesser amounts received by Niterói, according to estimates made by the Municipal Attorney’s Office.

In a note sent to Power360 in September 2022, the city hall of São Gonçalo said that the contract was made “within the legal procedures, considering that the Attorney’s Office does not have the technical staff with the necessary expertise to litigate on the matter in question”.

Read the full:

“The City Hall of São Gonçalo clarifies that the law firm was hired within the legal procedures, given that the Attorney’s Office does not have a technical body with the necessary expertise to litigate on the issue in question. The bidding is unenforceable, according to art. 25 of Bidding Law 8666/93, as it is a specific subject, in which the object is characterized by the ‘infeasibility of competition’.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the Municipality, since the beginning of the current administration, has been researching the division of royalties between municipalities, in view of the negligible value until then allocated to São Gonçalo. And he reached the office, due to his expertise in the subject.

“Following the release sent to the press on 08/19/2022, when Mayor Captain Nelson announced the increase in the transfer in a live held on the social networks of the City Hall: https://www.pmsg.rj.gov.br/justica-garante-repasse-maior-de-royalties-a-sao-goncalo/.”