The Special Court of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) that a lawsuit filed against the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), will be judged by the court.

In the session, the Court answered by 8 votes to 4 the appeal of Castro’s defense to maintain the process in the STJ.

A investigation deals with the alleged purchase of overpriced respirators and other medical equipment in purchases intended to combat the covid pandemic, in 2020.

At the time, the state was headed by former governor Wilson Witzel (PMB) and had Castro as deputy governor.

Before the decision issued on this 4th, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, in an individual decision, determined that the case be sent to the Federal Court in Rio. However, the defense disagreed with the decision and appealed.

On appeal, the Castro’s defense defended the permanence of the process in the STJ due to the privileged forum granted to governors who respond to criminal proceedings.

With information from Brazil Agency