06/20/2023 – 7:04 pm

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied this Tuesday, 20, condemning Uber to indemnify a driver who was assaulted by accepting a ride requested in the app through a false account.

He argued that the registration used by the robbers was approved by the company and, therefore, the company should be held responsible for the moral and material damages it suffered.

The case took place in 2017 in Viamão, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, but the process has only now reached the STJ, after appeals at lower courts.

The driver received a call from a female passenger around 2:00 am on April 27, 2017. When he arrived at the starting point of the race, two men were waiting for him. The robbers pulled out a gun and placed the driver in the back seat of the car. They took a cell phone and damaged the vehicle, which spent 13 days in the workshop.

Upon filing the action, the driver asked for a refund of the amount spent on the cell phone and for the days he spent without working, while waiting for the car to be repaired. He also demanded compensation of BRL 20,000 for moral damages.

The ministers of the Third Panel of the STJ concluded that the episode was ‘fortuitous’ and that the company is under no obligation to indemnify employees.

“There is no duty to indemnify, there is no causal link between Uber’s activity and the harmful event. The risk of the transport activity is assumed by the self-employed person”, defended Minister Moura Ribeiro. The judgment was unanimous.























