Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 24/12/2023 – 20:50

The Third Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) established that the use of a “toy gun” during a robbery leads to the configuration of a serious threat, which prevents, in convictions, the replacement of the prison sentence with alternative precautionary measures.

The decision was made when the board analyzed the case of a man who entered an outsourced Post Office with an imitation weapon, immobilized people and took R$250.00 from the cashier, but was arrested in the act shortly afterwards.

He was sentenced to prison, but the Rio Court of Justice ended up replacing the custodial sentence with two restrictive sentences.

The Court's understanding is that the use of the toy gun would not represent a serious threat – which prevents the replacement of the sentence – but rather “robbery through a resource that makes it impossible for the victim to resist”.

The Public Ministry of Rio then appealed to the STJ, and the case was distributed to the office of minister Sebastião Reis Junior. In his assessment, the ruling of the Rio de Janeiro Court contradicted the Court's jurisprudence.

The rapporteur stressed that the use of a firearm during the robbery constitutes a serious threat, since the conduct, in itself, is enough to intimidate the victim.

“The Fluminense Court of Justice went against not only the doctrinal understanding, but also the consolidated jurisprudence of the STJ that exempts the use of a simulated firearm to commit the crime of robbery from the legal nature of a serious threat, making it impossible to replace the penalty of deprivation of liberty for restricting rights”, he noted, in a position followed by the majority of the collegiate.