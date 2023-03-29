Woman paid BRL 5,000 to “macumbeira” to “order” the death of 7 people; court says there is no “potentiality to materialize”

The 6th panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) unanimously decided to suspend a police investigation and annul the precautionary measures against a woman accused of contracting “spiritual work” aiming at the death of 7 authorities of the municipality of São Simão (GO).

According to the complaint, the Municipal Secretary of Health, Laize Helena Peixoto, “would have hired a woman who supposedly performs the function of ‘macumbeira’, with the intention of carrying out ‘rituals’”.

The goal would be the death of people like a prosecutor; the President of the City Council, Lucas Vasconcelos (Brazil Union); a reporter; a delegate and other personalities.

The investigation found, through texts and audios found on cell phones, the order, in July 2021, of a “spiritual work” with “voodoo doll”, in the amount of BRL 5,000. The person hired to do the job had pictures of their targets. The MP-GO (Public Ministry of Goiás) indicted the Secretary of Health for the crime of threatening.

Laize would have acted in an attempt to stop an investigation against the mayor of São Simão, Assis Peixoto (PSDB), who is his uncle. The politician is accused of committing sexual crimes against minors.

In the lawsuit against the secretary of health, the lawyer stated that “several victims felt threatened”. According to the text, “not only because of the gestures and symbolic means used as a way of threatening them and causing them unjust and serious harm, but also because of the fact that a person with great political and economic power in the municipality of São Simão-GO would be willing to employ financial resources to put everyone’s physical and mental health at risk, a situation more than enough to place those involved in a context of terror”.

The accused lost the case in common court and appealed to the STJ. In opposition to previous decisions, the superior court understood that the secretary’s conduct does not constitute a crime.

“The crime of threatening can only be committed intentionally, that is, the agent’s intention to provoke fear in the victim must be configured.”, wrote the reporting minister, Laurita Vaz. Here’s the full of the decision of March 7 (215 KB).

She cited that there is nono indication that the professional hired to carry out the spiritual work sought out one of the offended persons, at the behest of the Patient, with the purpose of frightening them”. Also “there was no mention of the Defendant’s intention to instill fear, only the contracting of spiritual work was narrated in order to ‘eliminate several people’”.

Still according to Vaz, the crime of threat is sustained if there is “potentiality of realization, from the perspective of science and the average man”. A requirement that, in the minister’s assessment, was not demonstrated in the case.

She ordered the habeas corpus“with annulment of the police investigation and search and seizure measures, breach of telephone secrecy and suspension of the exercise of public functions”.