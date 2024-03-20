Court formed a majority for the approval in Brazil of the 9-year sentence for rape this Wednesday; the defense will appeal

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided this Wednesday (20 March 2024) to immediately serve, in a closed regime, the prison sentence of former football player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho. The Court formed a majority in favor of complying with the former athlete's sentence in Brazil. Defense lawyer José Eduardo de Alckmin said he will file an appeal.

“It is a decision that must be appealed and we will do so […] A first step is probably [por meio de] declaration embargoes. Let’s now see the content of the ruling”, stated Alckmin. The lawyer said that he can also make an extraordinary appeal to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), if necessary.

The defense will also forward a request for habeas corpus to the Supreme Court. To do so, trial documents that are not yet in the lawyer's possession are necessary. Alckmin says he doesn't know how soon he will receive these documents. “If they provide it to me quickly, it will be quick”said about forwarding the request.

See also Ice Hockey World Championships | Jukka Jalonen opened up about the judges: "I would have liked someone to ice the opponent as well" Asked when the former player will begin serving his sentence, the lawyer said that “it depends on justice”but that Robinho is “available”. “If the bailiff arrives there, he will accompany you. He will not oppose the execution.”he stated.

Before deliberating on the execution of the sentence, the STJ ministers voted to approve the sentence. The score was not unanimous, ending in 9 to 2 for approval.

Voted in favor of approval:

Francisco Falcão (case rapporteur);

Humberto Martins;

Herman Benjamin;

Luis Felipe Salomão;

Mauro Campbell Marques;

Isabel Gallotti;

Villas Bôas Cueva;

Antonio Carlos Ferreira; It is

Sebastião Reis Junior.

AND against:

Raul Araújo;

Benedito Gonçalves (followed the divergence);

Minister Nancy Andrighi abstained from the vote.

POSSIBILITY OF APPEAL

Robinho's appeal can be presented to the STJ and, if he loses, there is the possibility of a final appeal to the STF.

“If the court approves the decision of the Italian Court, Robinho can file an appeal, with a request for suspensive effect and consequently freedom, at the STJ itself claiming the unconstitutionality of the decision”said criminal lawyer Eduardo Maurício.

The lawyer stated that it is necessary to wait for the appeal decision to become final for the player to serve a possible prison sentence. “Or, failing that, have your passport returned”he said.

In cases of decision to ratify the sentence by the STJ, the person responsible for compliance is a federal judge of 1st Instance.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In 2017, former Brazilian football player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho, was convicted in the 1st Instance by Italian justice to 9 years in prison for rape.

Investigations indicate that, in 2013, Robinho and 5 friends allegedly got a 23-year-old Albanian girl drunk in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been gang-raped by the 6.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as there was an appeal, Robinho remained free and returned to Brazil.

In January 2022, the Italian Court of Cassation denied the appeal presented by the defense and he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.