Payment of jetons refers to participation in boards of state-owned companies; current remuneration limit is BRL 41,650.92

The 2nd Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) that the resources received by ministers for participating in fiscal or administrative councils in state-owned companies, remuneration known as jetons, should not enter the ceiling of constitutional salary, of R$ 41,650.92.

However, the rule applies only to self-sufficient state-owned companies. ANDPublic companies and mixed companies that receive resources from the Union for the payment of personnel or general costs must follow the remuneration limit. Here’s the full of the decision (83 KB).

According to the STJ, jetons are a type of retribution paid for the specific activity of a counselor, and are therefore not included in the subsidy received by the magistrate in the specific role of Minister of the Executive.

According to the rapporteur, Minister Francisco Falcão, these companies have a private legal nature and, therefore, the resources transferred to the directors are also of private origin.

For Falcão, the opposite understanding would lead to the creation of two different classes of directors: those who did not come from the public administration would normally receive the jetons, while the others would work without pecuniary compensation.

POPULAR ACTION

The action analyzed by the STJ on Tuesday (May 23) was proposed in 2012 against the Union and 13 ministers who held extra positions at the time, in addition to 14 public state –among them, Petrobras, Correios and EBC (Empresa Brasileira de Comunicação).

In the 1st instance, the judge declared unconstitutional the cumulative receipt of the remuneration of the minister and the jetons. He found that it violated the principles of administrative morality and offended the public sector pay ceiling.

Subsequently, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) understood that public servants who participate in administrative and supervisory boards in state bodies do not contradict the prohibition of remunerated accumulation of positions, jobs and public functions.

Despite the decision and even with the departure of the ministers of public functions, the parties expressed an interest in continuing with the popular action, especially so that not only the possibility of accumulation in the cited cases could be analyzed, but the validity of this accumulation in future moments.

For the rapporteur, the decision of the STF resulted in the loss of object of the popular action in relation to the constitutionality of the accumulation of public functions, but there was still interest in the definition of the subjection or not of the jetons to the constitutional ceiling.

Falcão states that, when the Constitution establishes that the amount received by ministers of State cannot exceed the monthly allowance of STF ministers, the prohibition concerns the salary received specifically for the position in the ministry, not referring to the remuneration of a counselor.