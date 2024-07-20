The agency’s board denied an appeal by a driver who had been prevented from operating on the platform after failing to comply with the app’s rules

For the 3rd Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), there is no impediment for the individual transport application platform to immediately suspend the driver’s account due to an act considered serious, even if the company must offer the possibility of subsequent exercise of defense aiming at the re-accreditation of the professional.

This was the understanding of the panel when denying the appeal of a driver who was excluded from the 99 ride-hailing platform for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s code of conduct. According to the records, the professional had ended trips in completely different locations from those requested by passengers, without any justification.

After having his action dismissed in the 1st and 2nd instances, the driver appealed to the STJ and argued that the termination of the relationship between the parties was done abruptly, without prior notification and without respect for the right to adversarial proceedings and full defense.

+ 1.5 million Brazilians work through apps

The rapporteur of the action, Minister Nancy Andrighi, explained that the case in question does not involve a relationship between the platform and the user of the application, which is why the Consumer Protection Code is not applicable.

According to the minister, to date, the existence of an employment relationship between the service providers and the platforms has not been recognized, so the 3rd Panel recognizes this relationship as civil and commercial, with the autonomy of will and independence in the actions of each party prevailing (REsp 2.018.788).

On the other hand, the rapporteur recalled that, currently, more than 1.5 million people work through service applications (2022 data from IBGE), demanding attention from the Judiciary regarding the possibility of a professional having their activity interrupted by a summary decision, without having the chance to defend themselves or even knowing what they are being accused of.

She also recalled that, although individual transport platforms are legal entities under private law, their corporate purpose (transportation) is of public interest.

Automatic analysis of data from service providers is subject to the LGPD

Nancy Andrighi commented that profile analyses carried out by digital platforms often result from automated decisions, given that artificial intelligence has gained ground in data processing, including personal data.

In this sense, the minister commented that the set of information analyzed in the process of de-accrediting the professional profile of the app driver is configured as personal data – therefore attracting the application of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

“Under these terms, the holder of personal data, who may be the app driver, has the right to demand the review of automated decisions that define his/her professional profile”he pointed out.

Platform may be held liable for serious acts committed by service providers

Regarding the driver’s prior notification, the rapporteur highlighted that, depending on the situation, the platform may be held liable for any damages caused or suffered by its users, and it is up to it to examine the risks involved in keeping a given service provider active.

Therefore, for the minister, if the act committed by the driver is sufficiently serious, posing risks to the functioning of the platform or its users, there is no impediment to the immediate suspension of the profile, with the possibility of subsequently exercising defense to seek re-accreditation.

In the present case, Nancy Andrighi stated that, after committing the alleged serious act, the driver was informed about the reasons for his exclusion from the platform and was able, to the extent possible, to exercise his defense, even though the decision was unfavorable to him.

“In fact, there is no evidence of illegality or abuse in the conduct of the defendant (99 Tecnologia Ltda.) which, based on a risk allocation analysis, considering its duty to ensure the safety of its users, and after hearing the arguments of the appellant, decided that it was appropriate to permanently decertify the driver’s professional profile”concluded the minister.

With information from STJ.