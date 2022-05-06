Former governor was transferred to Bangu 1 on Tuesday, after irregularities in the Niterói prison

The judge of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Olindo Menezes, determined this Thursday (May 5, 2022) the transfer of the former governor Sérgio Cabral from the Bangu 1 prison (Gericinó Penitentiary Complex) to the Special Prison Group of the Fire Department, in Rio de Janeiro.

Mezenes’ decision meets the request for habeas corpus made by the former governor’s defense. Cabral was sent to Bangu 1 to undergo precautionary isolation for 10 days after irregularities were found in the cell occupied by him and other prisoners at the Military Police Prison Unit in Niterói.

The inspection of the penitentiary found cell phones, more than R$ 4,000 in cash and marijuana cigarettes.

With the transfer, the politician’s lawyers asked for the annulment of the decision, claiming that it was issued by an authority without legal competence. The judge responsible for the decision was Marcello Rubioli, from the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro). The defense also requested that Cabral return to the prison unit he was previously in, or that he be referred to the headquarters of the Fire Department’s prison group.

In the order, Mezenes said that the judge’s decision was motivated by “verification, through judicial inspections, of serious irregularities and gross failures in the control routines of the military prison unit” and the existence of differential treatment.

Here’s the intact of dispatch (193 KB).

The magistrate stressed that notebooks with notes of payments made to the food delivery app, iFood, clothes and other items not allowed in the prison unit were found.

Menezes argued that despite the transfer decision covering all the prisoners in the cell, Cabral’s actions “was not properly personalized in the decision of origin, even because little was pointed out as relevant in what was found in his cell, in an irregular way“. And he concluded that “maintenance does not seem prudent” of the former governor in Bangu 1.

TRANSFERS

Before being transferred to the PM Prison Unit, in Niterói, in September 2021 by order of STF Minister Edson Fachin, the former governor was serving time in Bangu 8.

In the decision, the minister accepted a request from the defense for him to distance himself from people mentioned in his testimonies in the plea bargain. Cabral was convicted in 22 cases, with sentences totaling 407 years.

In March, the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region) revoked one of the 5 preventive arrests ordered against Cabral. It was the 2nd decision determining his transfer to the home regime. However, there are still 3 other preventive arrest warrants issued against him that remain valid and keep the former governor in prison.