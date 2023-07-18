Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/17/2023 – 22:05

Share



Minister Og Fernandes, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), authorized three patients to grow cannabis plants (marijuana) at home for medicinal purposes. The decision was handed down last Thursday (13).

With the injunction, patients gained a safe conduct to avoid possible arrest in flagrante delicto when carrying the amount of cannabis prescribed by a doctor.

Related news:

When they went to court, the patients stated that they had health problems and needed the oil extracted from the plant to treat chronic pain, attention deficit disorder, recurrent depressive disorder, social phobia and anxiety.

In other recent decisions on the subject, the STJ decided that the Union and the state of Pernambuco should provide cannabidiol-based medication to patients with specific health conditions.























