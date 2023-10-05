Court denied the family’s appeal; man claims to be son of former governor of Alagoas and former senator Arnon de Mello (1911-1983)

The 3rd Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) maintained a decision from last year that authorized the exhumation of the body of Arnon de Mello, father of the former president Fernando Collor, to carry out a DNA test. The Collor family had filed an appeal to overturn the sentence.

In session on Tuesday (October 3, 2023), the ministers of the 3rd Panel of the STJ considered that there is no defect in the judgment (PDF – 159 kB) which authorized the exhumation.

Former senator and former governor of Alagoas, Arnon de Mello died in 1983. A man claiming to be his son tried to do a paternity test, but the family did not want to provide genetic material or authorize the exhumation of the body.

In 2022, the then rapporteur of the case, minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, wrote that “It is absolutely permissible for the alleged son to pursue the elucidation of his parenting using ‘all legal and morally legitimate means’ to prove the truth of the facts”.

According to him, “In the case of a paternity investigation action – a demand in which unavailable very personal rights are under discussion, the process must be guided by the search for the real truth, allowing investigators the greatest possible breadth of evidence”.

The then rapporteur stated that “The possibility of determining cadaveric exhumation for the purpose of carrying out a DNA test is supported by the jurisprudence of the STJ, which considers it to be an evidentiary measure within the scope of the judge’s investigative powers, in accordance with art. 130 of the 1973 Code of Civil Procedure (art. 370 of the 2015 CPC)”.

After the death of Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, in April this year, the rapporteurship of the case passed to STJ minister Moura Ribeiro.