The 1st Section of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) authorized this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that the National Treasury covers companies undergoing judicial recovery. With this, the tax authorities have the green light to raise about R$ 170 billion due in taxes.

The charges were suspended in 2018, when the Court opted to judge, under a system of repetitive appeals (when the subject of the case is similar to that of other proceedings), whether companies under reorganization can have their assets pledged.

In the session of this Wednesday (23.Jun.2021), the ministers understood that it was no longer the case to adopt the rite of repetitions and released the processing of processes by the PGFN (Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury) against the companies under reorganization.

When justifying the decision, the members of the 1st Section took into account the validity of the new bankruptcy law. The rule, which took effect in January of this year, establishes that judicial recoveries do not suspend tax foreclosures. Thus, the Court understood, there is no need for a court ruling on the matter.

“Assuming that there is no such pronouncement, the case must be returned to the tax enforcement court so that it adopts the appropriate measures. This should happen even in relation to the deeds that are currently suspended”, said in his vote the minister Mauro Campbell, rapporteur of the process. The decision was unanimous.

When judging a case adopting the rite of repetitions, the object is to standardize the jurisprudence on specific topics. In today’s judgment, the STJ sought to define whether companies under reorganization may or may not be charged by the tax authorities.

Currently, there are more than 3,000 PGFN lawsuits involving collections from companies under reorganization stopped at the 1st and 2nd Instances. Constrictions refer to federal taxes.

