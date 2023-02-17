Experts and entrepreneurs always say: retail is a competitive sector, with low margins and a lot of competition for customers. Therefore, attracting the public and keeping them faithful is one of the challenges for maintaining and growing the business. In attempts to find solutions to this issue, retailers invest in loyalty programs. From discount coupons to cashback, the rule is to work to be chosen daily. With this mindset, Stix emerged, a joint venture between Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and Raia Drogasil (RD). The program’s mechanics are simple: the consumer buys, accumulates points in the application and then exchanges them for products and discounts online or in physical stores.

The format is not unique or pioneering. Therefore, to differentiate itself, the proposal is to bring together several companies and create an ecosystem in which the customer and the benefits are shared by all. With just over two years since launch, Stix earned BRL 300 million with the exchange of points in 2022, and increased by 1.4 times the average purchase spend and by 1.3 times the frequency in store in GPA.

Before adding customers to retailers, Stix needs to get its own. With a large base of possible participants — the audiences of Pão de Açúcar and Raia Drogasil —, the path is facilitated. The program’s application is installed within the companies’ application, which allows it to be on more than 20 million cell phones. Its user base, however, is smaller, with 4 million active participants.

ENGAGEMENT For the CEO of Stix, Eduardo Leônidas, the number is significant given the company’s short time and the fact that registration is required. “It’s a base that may appear small, but it’s highly engaged,” he said. According to him, 90% of users are active, considering interactions over a year and, at the end of the first cycle of using points, only 4% were not redeemed, against 15.1% in the sector, according to Brazilian Association of Loyalty Market Companies (Abemf).

In the list of possible exchanges with accruals, there are from products to discounting the purchase price directly at the cashier, a modality that represents 80% of exchanges. The ecosystem concept also allows the creation of joint campaigns between the participants, which include, in addition to the two founding brands, Polishop and Sodimac. Pão de Açúcar and Polishop, for example, teamed up so that customers can exchange points for vouchers for Ichef Polishop pans.

In the evaluation of Eduardo Tomiya, CEO of the consultancy TM20 Branding, the sharing model adopted by Stix is ​​beneficial considering the integration between the brands. In addition, having actions focused on loyalty has become the rule in retail and all players will have to offer something similar. “The programs have a huge benefit for retailers, who, if they don’t adopt them, will be left behind in a world where loyalty is already a reality,” he said. In this logic, better than creating a program alone is precisely to ally with other companies. “These networks together complement each other.”

TOOL Stix is ​​intended to be an enabler for retail more than itself. According to Leônidas, the company has been profitable since the ninth month of operation, but its own results alone are not enough. If it is a tool for companies, it needs to generate value for them as well and, according to some data, it has succeeded. The executive states that the return on investment (ROI) for its partners varies. “We’ve seen at least 200% ROI and have already reached 700%,” he said. Grupo Pão de Açúcar, for example, in addition to the increase in the average ticket value and frequency in stores, registers, on average, 20 thousand customers per month from the coalition, accumulating points for the first time in the network.

In Stix’s plans is the search for more partners, with the strategy of uniting large national players in the ecosystem and, of course, continuing to engage consumers in the exchange of points. And with that to increase the legion of faithful without stopping.