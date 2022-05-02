Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Stiven Vega: complicated injury takes him out of competition with Millonarios

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in Sports
Steve Vega

Steve Vega

Photo:

The club issued an official statement explaining their situation.

Stiven Vega had become one of the key pieces of the Millonarios scheme, which has already assured its classification to the semi-final home runs of the League. He was even summoned by Reinaldo Rueda to the Colombian national team.

Vega was injured on April 17, in the match that Millos lost 1-0 against Deportivo Pereira, and the initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain.

However, the player’s situation was complicated and Millonarios issued a statement explaining the case of the midfielder born in Valledupar.

Stiven Vega’s New Diagnosis

“After a complete follow-up by our medical department, and various specialists and with several complementary and control diagnostic tests, an alteration of the graft of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee was found, for which it has been decided to perform surgical intervention”, says the club letter

The time of incapacity for Vega, who had played 15 games, 14 of them as a starter, in the current campaign of Millos in the League, is not yet known.

SPORTS

