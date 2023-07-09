The masons They tend to go viral on digital platforms, for showing their great effort when working under the sun’s rays, as well as women who have generated great popularity on the Internet, working as workers, teaching that they can build places, despite receiving criticism since many They see it as a job only for men.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@munir.107’ account shared the video in which it was revealed that the masons they stop working to make a fashion catwalk.

The masons taught that in addition to having great talent and perseverance when dedicating themselves to construction, they can participate in large catwalk contests, whether it be in Milan fashion week, or in the annual fashion shows that take place in the French capital. , highlighting in Paris, the best looks from big brands like Dior, Saint Laurent, Valentino or Chanel.

During the viral video, men who are engaged in the construction, reform, renovation and repair of buildings in general were shown to teach that they are also in trend, this by putting on modeling clothes.

Likewise, the masons surprisedbecause when they were in their workday, under the sunbeam, they arranged the materials to create a path, as if it were a real catwalk.

Meanwhile, the companions of the young man who was modeling were on the sides, and as a good public they were applauding the dance performed by the model.

For this reason, in the clip with the description: “Catwalks that have neither Milan nor Paris”, Internet users pointed out: “Well, stirring the mix”, “a dance for a bad client… It is said that he is talking about me… . de maria becerra”, “the best catwalk”.