I.n the dispute over the speculation in shares of the video game dealer Gamestop and other companies on the American stock exchange, the first judicial authorities got involved. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on FridayFor soliciting information from Robinhood and a number of other online brokers to find out if all was right with the restrictions on trading stocks from Gamestop and several other companies.

Apparently there are agreements between hedge funds and trading platforms and web servers to ward off threats to their market dominance. Wall Street companies should not restrict public access to the free market for their own benefit, the prosecutor said. “It stinks of corruption.” In the conflict, there are hedge funds that bet on the decline of shares in troubled companies and hobby investors, some of whom are organized in online forums, who drive prices up with concerted purchases.

Currency capers continue

Due to the trading restrictions of brokers like Robinhood, the small investors, who had the upper hand in the trial of strength, see themselves thwarted on their profit path. Some hedge funds have suffered extremely high losses from their bets, so there is a suspicion that the trading platforms have their backs. Robinhood and Co. deny this, but the outrage is not only great among the investor community, but also in politics. New York Attorney General Letitia James also wants to investigate.

On the stock exchange, the capricious prices of the stocks concerned continued on Friday. After the trade restrictions from the previous day were at least slightly relaxed, the papers of Gamestop closed with 68 percent in the plus, those of the cinema chain AMC, which is also in the focus of speculation, increased by 54 percent. But investors have become so frustrated with Robinhood that on Friday afternoon 26,000 of them had already joined a class action lawsuit via a special app.

The SEC had before trading started reaffirmedto investigate what is going on around the Gamestop hype. The SEC promised to protect retail investors if the facts point to manipulative trading activities. The supervisory authority will ensure “fair, orderly and efficient markets”. In view of the great excitement, the authority set up an extra online form and also asked affected investors to contact the SEC by email or telephone hotline. According to financial broadcaster CNBC, 4,000 complaints had already been received on Friday afternoon.