The pensioner from San Luis was repeatedly woken up at night by the foul smell. Neighbors who slept with air conditioning with their windows closed didn’t notice anything.

Torrevieja – She has been “pretty happy” with her life in Spain for almost 30 years, assures Renate Spremberg. The German senior has really settled in in Torrevieja, you can see and hear it: how quickly and happily she speaks to people in the neighborhood in English and Spanish. How well she knows about political events in the south of the Costa Blanca. But also when she talks about successful initiatives by the residents of her San Luis district. But now she is a bit alone with one worry. Something unpleasant spoiled the summer for the pensioner: a strange stench that appeared every night and apparently penetrated into her house through the open windows. as costanachrichten.com reports.

Costa Blanca: Stink spoils German senior woman’s summer in Spain

The smell at night was really bad. “As if they were dead bodies, cadavers,” is how the German, who lives in Spain, tries to describe it. The terrible smell didn’t appear every night, but “sometimes several nights in a row.” The strange smell probably came from the north side of the settlement to her house and repeatedly woke the 85-year-old from her sleep in the summer. This happened frequently, especially in August. Well, in September the phenomenon only appeared to some extent. But more likely in the morning, around 8 or 10 a.m. “I was afraid it would come back, but it disappeared,” she reports emigrated from Germany to the south of the Costa Blanca Senior citizen.

Their suspicion: sewage would be disposed of in a hidden location nearby. She knows from experience that such methods are more than conceivable in the Torrevieja area. Years ago, there was resistance from residents in her neighborhood when it became known that smelly water was flowing through a drain in front of Los Montesinos into a canal – and probably through it into the pink lagoon – got into trouble. Thanks to citizen resistance, the place is now sealed. “At that time, the Green mayor José Manuel Dolón came by here and explained to us that sewage treatment plants cannot keep up with the treatment of water during the high season,” says the German pensioner. See also: Smelly puddle on the beach in Orihuela Costa

Alone with the night smell: neighbors sleep with air conditioning

The senior citizen would have liked the courteous, transparent attitude of the Green mayor at the time. The current local government of the saltworks town under the conservative Eduardo Dolón (PP) is different: it neither informs the residents of the urbanizations nor takes their concerns into account. Many feel as if they do not quite in Torrevieja life. “You can see the huge asphalt area for which everything was bulldozed down in La Siesta,” complains Renate Spremberg. “Who should use it if only older people live there?” But it’s not just the city that makes the German feel alone with the new stench problem. No one around her would have really noticed the smell of disgust at night.

“My neighbors do it at night in the heat of summer, turn on the air conditioning and the windows closed,” says the pensioner. The German senior citizen herself, on the other hand, likes to leave her windows open at night in her house in Torrevieja. Last year, after a break from the bad smells during the Corona period, she felt the nighttime stench again for the first time. “But in 2022 it smelled different. More like something burned,” reports the pensioner. Even back then, the problem was so intense that it drove away visitors who stayed overnight with her in the summer. “After three sleepless nights, they said they couldn’t stand it and drove away again.” But this year’s supposed carcass smell was a new low for Renate Spremberg.

“Woke up by a pungent smell”: Only via the online town hall

We ask around the area around the house where Deutsche lives. The topic of smells immediately sparks lively conversations from residents and workers on the street corner and at the bar counter. Comprehensive insider knowledge is exchanged. Several residents say that there are agricultural fields or businesses nearby where strong-smelling fertilizers are used. However, this is a well-known fact. And this doesn’t explain why the smell only appeared at certain times of the night. The only thing that comes close to Renate Spremberg’s descriptions is the experience of a young woman from another part of San Luis, who was “awakened by a pungent smell” in the summer – but more likely in June or July.

We don’t get very far from the Torrevieja town hall either. Redirected several times by telephone, we speak to the “Servicios” (services) department, which is apparently responsible for such matters. Here it is referred to, on the online town hall website to submit an “instancia general” (application). Then the city could take care of the problem. But we just want to know whether the problem described is known from the San Luis district, we ask. It is possible that measures have been taken here, says the lady on the other end of the line. Could she just ask…? “We’ll call you later,” says the town hall employee. Does she have our number? Tuuut, hung up. And she won’t answer it anymore.

Renate Spremberg is now “fed up” with fighting such adversity, says the 85-year-old German from Torrevieja and smiles. But she has another tip for those who want to be happy by emigrating to Spain: “You really have to want it. If you want to emigrate together and one person isn’t fully behind it, it doesn’t make sense.”