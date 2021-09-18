Last week I kept my fingers crossed that our country would not get involved in a war. I was afraid we wouldn’t get very far with our defense secretary. Fortunately, Wopke, Ferd and Mona have severed her from the plush from The Hague and can look for a position elsewhere.

Could she have blew the party office together when she was pushed out? Fixed. And what will she have called? That Ferd also just stayed after his embarrassing wedding party? That Wopke was not elected, but appointed himself? That she has asked Mark for advice and that he has clearly told her that it is nonsense to resign on a passed motion of censure? You only do that if you’ve been stupid enough to ever recommend it to someone else. As Sigrid did at Rutte in April. She has now stumbled stupidly over her own principles.

But Ank definitely did not have to leave Mark. After Co Verdaas, Frans Weekers, Ivo Opstelten, Fredje Teeven, Wilma Mansveld, Ard van der Steur, Jeanine Hennis, Halbe Zijlstra, Mark Harbers, Menno Snel, Bruno Bruins, Eric Wiebes and Sigrid Kaag, our Prime Minister actually likes it when someone also once says: “I’m staying!” But Ank is gone. It seems that her own army kept her at gunpoint and only then did she choose eggs for her money.

What should she do? Maybe lobbying on behalf of the arms industry. A transparent position in the submarine industry. Or will she choose a well-deserved vacation first? A weekend in Kabul might be a good tip. That can get complicated for her because she doesn’t speak Afghan. Fortunately, there are still plenty of interpreters there who can help her. Or have they already been killed by the Taliban?

Do I understand that her fellow sufferer Sigrid is just going to talk to Remkes about a new cabinet this weekend? Affectionate, isn’t it? You can say that Kaag hasn’t really had the wind at his back since her resounding victory in the last election. She has lost all traces for a while now and has a well-stocked wardrobe full of fine cloths. This is called: past performance is no guarantee for the future.

It is reminiscent of Thierry, who once, bonkers with power, was babbling incomprehensibly about Minerva’s owl and saw himself as the new boreal prime minister of our country. In the meantime, his following has shrunk to a handful of crazy wappies and some stupid members of a carnival association in the unvaccinated Urk. Mallots marching happily across the former island in Nazi uniforms. Rarely seen people who are so ready for an injection.

Do you think Omtzigt falls asleep chuckling every night now that he sees the chaos in both the cabinet and his own party? I give it to him very much. He’s too civilized to be forced to dance on the table, but I’m afraid he’s having a great time in the Chamber at the moment. And not only in the House, but also in the polls. I think that Wopke and Sigrid will do everything they can this weekend to get Rutte out of it. Because if they don’t want something, it’s new elections. Wopke then becomes a lonely loner and Sigrid still has three worn-out seats in a dark corner of our temporary parliament.

Mark not. The longer his Pinocchio nose, the more voters he attracts. That says something about his following. And about our country. I fear that if he makes Sywert van Lienden Minister of Health and puts his two face mask companions Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme on Finance and Economic Affairs, even more voters will be added. Prince Bernhard on Housing and he has the absolute majority. I can hear you thinking now: the old comedian has no idea about politics. I agree with you. But who has that in The Hague at the moment?

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad of 18 September 2021