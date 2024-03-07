A German man deliberately received a record number of 217 doses of the Covid vaccine without showing any side effects, according to researchers who studied the case of this person, “probably the most vaccinated” in the history of the world.

Scientists from the Friedrich Alexander University in Erlangen-Nuremberg and Erlangen noted, in a study whose results were published on Monday in the British magazine The Lancet Infectious Diseases, that the immune system of this 62-year-old German from the city of Magdeburg in the center of the country, whose identity has not been revealed, It also works perfectly.

The researchers explained that they learned of his case through newspaper articles in 2022. The German press at the time reported information about a sixty-year-old man from the city of Magdeburg who was suspected of having received approximately 90 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine, with the aim of collecting the associated certificates and reselling them to people who needed these certificates. But they refrain from taking the vaccine.

A judicial investigation was opened into this man on charges of fraud, but no criminal action has been taken so far, according to the study.

The prosecution collected evidence of 130 vaccinations over nine months, but the person in question claimed to have received 217 injections of eight different anti-Covid vaccines, including all copies of mRNA, over a period of 29 months.

When scientists contacted him because of their curiosity about this extremely rare “over-vaccination,” the man showed “a great interest” in helping them in their research by analyzing blood and saliva, according to what was explained in a statement by Kilian Schubert, a virologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, who co-authored the study.

According to some scientific theories, excess vaccinations make immune cells less effective because they become accustomed to antibodies.

But this was not the case for this German, according to the researchers.

His body even had “significantly higher concentrations” of immune cells and antibodies against Covid compared to a control group of three people who received the three recommended doses, according to the study.

This German did not feel any signs of fatigue or side effects after any of the 217 injections.

Scientists did not find traces of previous infection with the virus in this man, who had never recorded a positive result in Covid tests.

However, the study's authors affirm their opposition to excessive vaccination, calling for not relying on this individual case in order to draw conclusions that encourage such practices.

Caitian Gainty, a specialist in the history of vaccines at King's College London who was not involved in the study, said she had “never heard of anyone getting more vaccines than this man.”

Spyros Lytras, a virologist at the University of Tokyo, said that “this is certainly the most vaccinated person reported so far,” and that such a case will not happen again “soon.”