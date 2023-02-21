The obsession with saving, when it is imposed on the spouse or other members of the family, becomes a crime: ill-treatment. This was established by the Court of Cassation, confirming the conviction of a violent husband, who forced his wife to suffer for years a condition of “household savings” which had become impossible to bear.

This is stated by sentence 6937/23 published on February 17, 2023 by the sixth criminal section. Told by the website Cassazione.net. And it is not the first with this orientation: from sentence no. 6785 of 7 June 2000, stoats have always followed this jurisprudential orientation.

According to the Court of Cassation, in fact, the constraint of extreme saving behavior is closer to obsession than to forward-looking economic management. Indeed, the sentence of the Cassation confirms the sentence of the husband who forced the woman to suffer conditions of domestic savings closer to mistreatment than to a healthy domestic economy.

This is why being “stingy” is a crime according to the sentence of the Cassation and what the man risks for having mistreated his wife in the family context and in domestic life.

The case of Bologna refers to a husband who tended to control every economic outlay of the family. He decided when and where his wife could go shopping. Forcing her to go to cheap shops. The woman could not buy branded products but only those on offer. For both home and clothing. But the constraints also concerned the more intimate matters of domestic life. The woman said she was forced to use only two sheets of toilet paper to clean herself. And she recovers the water used to wash her face in a basin. While she could only shower once a week. She used only one cutlery and one plate for her meal.

And her husband often called her “wasteful.” According to the judges, it was “behaviours accompanied by particularly afflictive methods of control”. So much so that the woman was “forced to throw away the receipts, to hide her purchases, to leave the shopping at her parents’ house, to ask her friends to say that she had given her something that she had bought”.

It may seem like a comical situation, but it’s not. In fact, the disease of savings was accentuated in the figure of the husband up to the achievement of behaviors accompanied by particularly afflictive control methods, so much so that the woman was forced to throw away the receipts, hide the purchases or force third parties to lie for her.

For the magistrates the situation is clear: a climate of oppression and vexatious behaviour. It is a situation that has gotten worse over time and that from “household savings” has become oppression.

The judges write in the sentence that “the marriage relationship commits each of the spouses to a life plan that also concerns expenses and savings”. But this cannot become an obligation: “It is indisputable – the sentence continues – that this lifestyle must be shared and cannot be imposed, least of all in what are the minimal and daily needs of life at home and care personal”». Another episode: the woman threw a paper towel into the bucket. The man took it to show him: “It can still be used, even cutting it into ten pieces”. Such a life regime has led the woman to isolate herself. Doctors diagnosed her with PTSD.