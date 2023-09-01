Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A beach visitor narrowly escapes with her life: a stingray drills deep into her back as she jumps into the water, almost hitting her lung.

Ruskin – A woman from Florida, where a child pushed his brother into a pond with alligators, almost paying with their lives. As she plunged into the sea to cool off on a hot summer’s day, a stingray pierced her skin so deeply that it almost pierced her lungs. She narrowly escaped with her life.

A harmless trip to the beach turned into a tourist’s nightmare. A ray pierced her skin and she barely escaped with her life. © Thomas O’Brien /Gofundme

‘I thought I was going to die’: stingray spears woman on beach

“I thought I was going to die,” Kristie Cataffo-O’Brien tells the station with a trembling voice WFLA-T, as she reflects on the eerie events of that fateful day in Florida. The harmless one A trip to the beach where others “only” make mysterious finds, had turned into a nightmare she would never forget. Because the encounter with a sea creature almost cost her her life.

Vacationer attacked by rays – photo shows spikes in her back

The sun is beating down on Florida, and the sweltering heat is driving Kristie and her partner Thomas to the ocean at Bahia Beach near the town of Ruskin. But as soon as they reach the refreshing water, Kristie feels a sharp pain in her back. “I felt something sting me right away,” she recalled. “It felt like a jellyfish or something, but the pain was unbearable.” As she struggles out of the water, something horrific emerges – a stingray has burrowed four inches into her skin near her right shoulder.

Shock on the beach: Woman is taken to the hospital with a live ray on her back

Despite the excruciating pain in her back, she is fortunate to have Thomas, her husband, by her side and reassuring her throughout the ordeal. “I’ve never been so scared and actually thought I was going to die,” she later confesses.

The stingray that was clinging to her is moving and wriggling wildly. Each movement pushes the barb deeper into her back. After about 45 minutes, paramedics finally arrive and take Kristie to a nearby hospital, where doctors carefully remove the dangerous intruder from her back. The animal is severed at the base of the tail, and the long spike is carefully pulled out of its flesh.

12 Animals That Are Among The Deadliest In The World View photo gallery

Woman impaled by stingrays: man collects donations for her hospital treatment

Kristie is still in the hospital being checked to make sure she hasn’t contracted a bacterial infection. Thomas O’Brien, meanwhile, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kristie’s treatment. “The stingray was wounded and dying when Kristie leaned back in the water to wet her hair and the stingray caught her with two barbs in the muscle of her upper back,” he wrote. “The barb went deep into her, missing her lungs by an inch. She may have nerve damage, but it’s too early to tell.”

Stingray victim bravely declares, ‘I’ll go back in the water, just not in the bay’

“I lived in Florida for a very long time,” Kristie bravely explains. “You never think something like that can happen and I’m still in shock.” Despite the horrific experience, however, she is not afraid to get back in the water. “I’ll get back in the water, just probably not in the bay,” she assures. She doesn’t blame the stingray for the misfortune. “We are at the mercy of the sea creatures. That’s their territory, not our territory,” she concludes, commenting on the day’s visit to the beach, which almost became her last.

In Italy, on the other hand, an animal attack ended fatally. After a hornet bite, a vacationer’s child from Nuremberg died as a result. The parents approved the nine-year-old’s organs for transplantation.